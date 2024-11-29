Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Huawei Watch D2 is the only smartwatch this Black Friday sale that tracks your blood pressure

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

There’s only one smartwatch in the Black Friday sale that has the capacity to track your blood pressure, and it’s just had its most significant discount yet.

Even though there are tons of great smartwatches currently on sale right now, the majority of them are only able to track your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, but the ability to track your blood pressure that’s a far rarer feature.

Luckily for anyone who wants to keep tabs on that metric, the excellent Huawei Watch D2 which has this feature, is now going for just £319, down from its full price of £349. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen the watch go for on Amazon, and it’s a particularly impressive discount at that seeing as how the wearable only came out in September.

Huawei Watch D2 Black Friday offer

Huawei Watch D2 Black Friday offer

With the ability to track your blood pressure, heart rate and more, the Huawei Watch D2 is a true fitness bargain this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349
  • Now just £319
View Deal

Of course, you might be wondering how on earth a smartwatch is even able to track a person’s blood pressure. To achieve this feat of technical wizardry, the watch band’s interior is able to inflate around your wrist and create a secure seal, which then allows the D2 to measure your blood pressure accurately.

In using the feature, here’s what Trusted Reviews’ Cam Bunton had to say: “the thing that surprised me most about this little pump is that – unlike the original Huawei Watch D – it’s virtually silent. I couldn’t hear the air being pumped at all, not without holding the watch right up to my ear in a quiet room. The only sensation confirming that it’s working is the increasing feeling of pressure around the forearm.”

As you might expect from a Huawei wearable, there’s plenty more beyond the blood pressure tracking that you can dive into and enjoy. For instance, the Watch D2 builds upon Huawei’s fantastic fitness tracking software, which features absolutely no shortage or workouts to follow.

You can also get up to six days of use on a single charge which, while not as long as what you can find on certain other Huawei wearables, is still a heck a lot longer than both the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch.

For a comprehensive smartwatch that can help you keep tabs on your health, this Huawei Watch D2 Black Friday offer is just too good to pass up.

