Vodafone Best Black Friday deal might be this Huawei P30 Pro offer

This best Black Friday deal from Vodafone will net you the Huawei P30 Pro on a 24-month contract with unlimited data, minutes, and texts for just £31 per month (and an upfront charge of £9). This awesome offer reportedly will save you £544 over the course of the contract, making it a deal not to miss out on.

We awarded the Huawei P30 Pro with 4.5 stars out of 5, and the main selling point of this impressive device is its excellent camera.

The versatile, three-sensor arrangement makes it just right for a range of different shots. Accompanying the main 40-megapixel camera there’s an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens. Until the launch of the iPhone 11 series and the Google Pixel 4, we had crowned the P30 Pro as the best performing camera phone that money can buy — and that’s especially down to its superb Night Mode feature for when you’re shooting in low-light conditions.

But there are plenty of other features to recommend this device aside from just the spectacular snapper alone. The battery lasts for ages and charges up super quickly, and the processor is very powerful too, handling apps and games with ease. The screen is good, thanks to high maximum brightness and HDR support, though the resolution doesn’t match the very best around. There’s no doubt that this is a great all-rounder that has a slick, distinctive design.

The Huawei P30 Pro is an excellent smartphone with a truly incredible camera and lots more to recommend it besides. If you’re looking for a new phone contract this Black Friday and an improved camera is your top priority (along with as much data as you can use), then this will be a great deal for you.

