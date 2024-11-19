Huawei now has a 14-day battery fitness tracker for under £40

Track your health and fitness data without spending a fortune thanks to this bargain on the Huawei Band 9.

Get the Huawei Band 9 fitness tracker for just £38.99 in the Early Black Friday sale on Amazon and save a solid 22% off its usual RRP.

Get the Huawei Band 9 fitness tracker for under £40 Track your key health and fitness data for a bargain price, with this early Black Friday deal on the Huawei Band 9. Amazon

Was £49.99

Now £38.99 View Deal

At just 14g, the Huawei Band 9 is a seriously lightweight fitness band that’s comfortable to wear even during prolonged periods, and it sports heaps of health and fitness tracking sensors to give you insight into your stats.

Whether you have trouble sleeping or wake up after a full eight-hours still feeling tired, Huawei’s TruSleep 4.0 technology offers insights into your heart rate, respiratory rate and bloody oxygen levels throughout the night. You’ll even be notified if any abnormal breathing patterns are picked up.

Fitted with over 100 workout modes to select from, the Band 9 allows you to track your progress across your favourite exercises such as swimming, jogging and even fishing.

While exercising, thanks to TruSeen 5.5 health monitoring you’ll receive heart rate readings, blood oxygen measurements and timings to help you understand how your exercise is affecting your body.

A 45 minute charge can provide you with up to a whopping 14 days of maximum use, or a quick five minute top-up results in two days of use if you’re really in a rush.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Huawei Band 9 ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating based on over 1500 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers report that the Band 9 is easy to set up and use, plus they appreciate the long battery life.

Whether you’re looking for a cheap way to keep an eye on your health or you’re looking for the perfect Christmas present for a sporty loved one, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value offer than the Huawei Band 9.