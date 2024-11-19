Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei now has a 14-day battery fitness tracker for under £40

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Track your health and fitness data without spending a fortune thanks to this bargain on the Huawei Band 9.

Get the Huawei Band 9 fitness tracker for just £38.99 in the Early Black Friday sale on Amazon and save a solid 22% off its usual RRP.

Get the Huawei Band 9 fitness tracker for under £40

Get the Huawei Band 9 fitness tracker for under £40

Track your key health and fitness data for a bargain price, with this early Black Friday deal on the Huawei Band 9.

  • Amazon
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £38.99
View Deal

At just 14g, the Huawei Band 9 is a seriously lightweight fitness band that’s comfortable to wear even during prolonged periods, and it sports heaps of health and fitness tracking sensors to give you insight into your stats.

Whether you have trouble sleeping or wake up after a full eight-hours still feeling tired, Huawei’s TruSleep 4.0 technology offers insights into your heart rate, respiratory rate and bloody oxygen levels throughout the night. You’ll even be notified if any abnormal breathing patterns are picked up.

Fitted with over 100 workout modes to select from, the Band 9 allows you to track your progress across your favourite exercises such as swimming, jogging and even fishing. 

While exercising, thanks to TruSeen 5.5 health monitoring you’ll receive heart rate readings, blood oxygen measurements and timings to help you understand how your exercise is affecting your body. 

A 45 minute charge can provide you with up to a whopping 14 days of maximum use, or a quick five minute top-up results in two days of use if you’re really in a rush.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Huawei Band 9 ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating based on over 1500 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers report that the Band 9 is easy to set up and use, plus they appreciate the long battery life. 

Whether you’re looking for a cheap way to keep an eye on your health or you’re looking for the perfect Christmas present for a sporty loved one, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value offer than the Huawei Band 9.

You might like…

QLED Samsung TVs are now affordable during the Black Friday sale

QLED Samsung TVs are now affordable during the Black Friday sale

Jon Mundy 5 mins ago
Yaber’s projectors offer phenomenal value with our exclusive discount codes

Yaber’s projectors offer phenomenal value with our exclusive discount codes

Nick Rayner 41 mins ago
Pixel 7a for just £199? It’s the Black Friday deal of the century

Pixel 7a for just £199? It’s the Black Friday deal of the century

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Our favourite OnePlus mid-ranger in years now destroys the competition with a Black Friday deal

Our favourite OnePlus mid-ranger in years now destroys the competition with a Black Friday deal

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
With two free triple-A games, laptop bundles don’t get better than this

With two free triple-A games, laptop bundles don’t get better than this

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Grab an early bargain before the rush

Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Grab an early bargain before the rush

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words