Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HP’s Pro printers are a bargain for Cyber Monday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home office or business set-up with an affordable Pro-level printer in this last minute Black Friday offer. 

Choose from between three wireless HP Pro printers in Ebuyer’s Black Friday sale and enjoy over 15% off.

Upgrade to a HP Pro printer for an affordable price this Cyber Monday

Upgrade to a HP Pro printer for an affordable price this Cyber Monday

Ebuyer is currently offering a choice of three HP OfficeJet Pro printers for a bargain price this Cyber Monday. Choose between the 8135e (£117.99), the faster 9125e (£129.99) or the 9730e (£188.99) for wide-format printing in A3.

  • Ebuyer
  • Starting from £117.99
  • Over 15% off
View Deal

Which HP Pro printer you opt for will depend entirely on your needs. The cheapest on offer, at just £117.99, is the HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e Wireless which also includes three months of instant ink. 

Although the most budget-friendly of the three, the OfficeJet Pro 8135e still boasts most of the features found on its pricier counterparts, including the ability to print, scan, copy and fax. The 8135e also supports automatic double-sided printing and double-sided scanning and copying too.

Slightly more expensive than the 8135e is the HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e at £129.99, which is over £22 off its usual RRP. 

While the 9125e has the same functions as the 8135e, it does boast a slightly faster printing speed with up to 22 pages printed per minute (PPM) as opposed to the latter’s 20PPM. Although the difference may seem negligible, and for most it will be, if you do need to print numerous pages at once then you’ll benefit from this. 

Much like the 8135e, the 9125e can only print and scan up to A4 size, so if you require any bigger then you should opt for the 9730e instead. 

At £188.99, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e Wide Format is the most expensive of the three however it boasts a solid saving of £27 off its usual RRP. Supporting A3 printing, up to 22 PPM and two 250-page input trays, the 9730e is ideal for anyone who needs to print off digital designs.

Just note that the 9730e can print, scan and copy but it cannot fax. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Otherwise, all printers are supported by the HP companion app which allows you to print from your smartphone, and boast an easy-to-use touchscreen display too. 

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use, high-quality printer that’s under £200 then Ebuyer’s offer on HP’s OfficeJet Pro selection is not to be missed.

You might like…

Run to Amazon to get a half-price Echo Dot before Black Friday ends

Run to Amazon to get a half-price Echo Dot before Black Friday ends

Chris Smith 17 mins ago
Quick! There’s still time to save with this iPad-beating Samsung Galaxy Tab Black Friday deal

Quick! There’s still time to save with this iPad-beating Samsung Galaxy Tab Black Friday deal

Jessica Gorringe 42 mins ago
One of our favourite running smartwatches is now under £200

One of our favourite running smartwatches is now under £200

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Save a massive £300 on a powerful, new-game-ready Acer laptop

Save a massive £300 on a powerful, new-game-ready Acer laptop

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
There’s still time to save with the Apple Watch 10’s first ever discount

There’s still time to save with the Apple Watch 10’s first ever discount

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
The viral Revlon styler is now under £40 on Amazon

The viral Revlon styler is now under £40 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access