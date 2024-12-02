HP’s Pro printers are a bargain for Cyber Monday

Upgrade your home office or business set-up with an affordable Pro-level printer in this last minute Black Friday offer.

Choose from between three wireless HP Pro printers in Ebuyer’s Black Friday sale and enjoy over 15% off.

Which HP Pro printer you opt for will depend entirely on your needs. The cheapest on offer, at just £117.99, is the HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e Wireless which also includes three months of instant ink.

Although the most budget-friendly of the three, the OfficeJet Pro 8135e still boasts most of the features found on its pricier counterparts, including the ability to print, scan, copy and fax. The 8135e also supports automatic double-sided printing and double-sided scanning and copying too.

Slightly more expensive than the 8135e is the HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e at £129.99, which is over £22 off its usual RRP.

While the 9125e has the same functions as the 8135e, it does boast a slightly faster printing speed with up to 22 pages printed per minute (PPM) as opposed to the latter’s 20PPM. Although the difference may seem negligible, and for most it will be, if you do need to print numerous pages at once then you’ll benefit from this.

Much like the 8135e, the 9125e can only print and scan up to A4 size, so if you require any bigger then you should opt for the 9730e instead.

At £188.99, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e Wide Format is the most expensive of the three however it boasts a solid saving of £27 off its usual RRP. Supporting A3 printing, up to 22 PPM and two 250-page input trays, the 9730e is ideal for anyone who needs to print off digital designs.

Just note that the 9730e can print, scan and copy but it cannot fax.

Otherwise, all printers are supported by the HP companion app which allows you to print from your smartphone, and boast an easy-to-use touchscreen display too.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use, high-quality printer that’s under £200 then Ebuyer’s offer on HP’s OfficeJet Pro selection is not to be missed.