How to spot a Black Friday scam – that iPhone deal probably is too good to be true

Black Friday 2019 is upon us, and sadly, once again it has not just brought an increase in great tech discounts. As always, it has also led to a massive increase in the number of scams and cyber attacks targeting shoppers.

But, while there is an increase in the number of attacks, according to two security professionals interviewed by Trusted Reviews, there are a number of easy ways to spot and avoid them.

Here’s a quick guide detailing how to make sure the only thing draining your bank account is your lack of control with the Amazon buy now button this Black Friday.

The biggest Black Friday cyber threats

Kaspersky’s principal security researcher David Emm told Trusted Reviews while the number of Black Friday themed attacks are increasing, they remain fairly basic.

“Since last year’s Black Friday event, there has been a 15% increase in e-commerce attacks, highlighting that shoppers are now more vulnerable than ever,” he said.

“Typically, we associate e-commerce attacks with phishing emails that direct shoppers to submission forms where their personal and banking details can be stolen, but it is becoming increasingly common for criminals to monitor the screens of consumers remotely through malware attached to websites and mobile applications.”

McAfee chief scientist Raj Samani mirrored Emm’s findings, telling Trusted Reviews the attacks continue to be fairly effective, despite their simple nature.

“Email phishing remains one of the most prevalent scams we see online shoppers falling victim to. In fact, 28% of people said they have fallen victim to it, or know someone who has, in the last year,” he said.

“Bogus deals can be extremely hard to identify. We found that 83% of people said they don’t think they’d be able to identify a fake deal in the Black Friday rush. This is because cyber criminals skillfully mimic branding and language of popular brands.”

How to spot a Black Friday Cyber scam

According to Samani the best way to avoid bogus Black Friday deals is to always check the actual retailer’s website and adopt basic security measures, like using a VPN when surfing the web on public Wi-Fi.

“People should never feel panicked to get the best deal and take their time to make sure a site, email or app is legitimate before entering any personal information. No matter how enticing a deal is, it is not worth risking their online security for,” he said.

“In addition to having security protection across devices, shoppers should avoid using public Wi-Fi to browse deals. Cyber criminals can snoop on these networks and harvest personal information or credit card information without you knowing. If people have to conduct shopping in public, they need to make sure they have a VPN to keep their connection secure.”

A VPN is a special type of network that encrypts your data, making it difficult for companies, governments and nerdowells to track your online movements. You can see a selection of the best VPN deals currently running below.

Emm mirrored Samani’s sentiment, but added people should also make sure to constantly update their computer and mobile devices software, to ensure they always have the latest security protections installed.

“Every online transaction opens a window of opportunity for cybercriminals, but an individual can reduce their exposure to fraud simply by installing Internet security software, applying updates to their operating system and applications and by using a password manager to create unique complex passwords for online accounts.”

The two agreed these measures should be enough to protect most online shoppers this Black Friday – which is a good thing as we’ve already seen a number of great discounts pop up. With that in mind, happy shopping!

