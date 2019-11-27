This hot deal on the Dyson AM09 fan heater will save you £100

Feeling the chill now that winter’s well and truly on the way? This saving from John Lewis will help you keep warm in style.

The retailer has knocked the price of this ‘Hot and Cool’ fan down from £399 to just £299. If you buy during John Lewis’ Black Friday sales, you’ll be making a saving of just over £100 on this beautifully crafted device.

Dyson AMO9 Hot + Cool Fan Heater Black Friday Deal Dyson AMO9 Hot + Cool Fan Heater Now 75% quieter than its predecessor, the AM09 is the perfect all-year-round appliance, offering heating and cooling technologies.

As with any expensive gadget, buying from John Lewis is always a good choice, since you’ll get the company’s standard 2-year warranty with your purchase, meaning you can rest easy if something goes wrong with the product.

Unlike most heaters, which must be packed away to gather dust for half the year, the Dyson AM09 is useful all year round. On frosty days it can heat up a room to a maximum of 37 C, but in the sweltering heat of summer, it doubles as a cooling fan, capable of sucking in 6 gallons of air every second. This heater come fan also works just as well for personal use as for a room, with a secondary aperture that produces a smaller, more focused flow of air.

The Dyson AM09 is a luxury item, and it definitely looks the part. This bladeless heater fan has a suitably sci-fi appearance and is sure to look good in any home or office.

However, if it weren’t for the swish design of this product, you would hardly notice it was there. That’s because with the AM09, Dyson has streamlined the air channels to reduce turbulence, which makes the new model 75% quieter than the AM05. Considering how noisy some heaters or fans can get, that’s a pretty major benefit.

An added bonus, the AM09 is eco-friendly. Not only can it be programmed to switch off after certain intervals, ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours, it also measures the nearby temperature, only doing as much work and consuming as much energy as is needed to maintain the desired levels.

There are certainly cheaper ways to heat up your home than with the Dyson AM09, but few will be able to keep it cool in the summer as well, and none will look this good while doing so. If you want a high-end heater you can’t ask for better than the AM09, and with its £299 price tag over Black Friday, it comes at a great discount.

