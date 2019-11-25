Hoover up the savings with this Dyson V6 Animal for just £129

Dyson-quality cleaning. No chord. It’s a simple appeal and a very hard one to argue with. Now, you can get a refurbished Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, with a year’s guarantee, for just £129.

We’ve been scouring retail line-ups for the best Black Friday deals and this deal represents a great opportunity to bag a top quality cleaner for less. This refurbished model at £129 on Ebay, via the Official Dyson Outlet, represents a cheaper way to get hold of a Dyson. Especially when compared to the £350 launch price.

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless vacuum cleaner Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner You can get your hands on this refurbished Dyson for less. The Dyson V6 Animal is available via the Official Dyson Outlet, on Ebay, for just £129.

The one year guarantee offers some level of confidence in the job Dyson have done refurbishing the machine. Equally it’s hard to argue with Dyson’s eBay feedback, 99.5% positive feedback suggests customers have had good experiences, even when buying refurbished cleaners, rather than brand new ones.

The Dyson V6 Animal is a compact, well-designed cleaner, with plenty of appealing features. It’s another impressive entry to the genre from the most consistent name in vacuum cleaning.

The ‘Animal’ addition to the name simply denotes the addition of some pet-related cleaning heads. So, if you’ve got a house full of dogs or cats, dropping hair everywhere, then this hoover packs some accessories you might appreciate.

When we reviewed the Dyson V6, back in March, we were hugely impressed, giving the cleaner four and a half stars.

Our reviewer said: “A follow-up to the Dyson DC34, the Dyson V6 aims to provide the same cleaning performance of Dyson’s larger vacuum cleaners but in a small, portable and cordless body. It claims a 20-minute battery life and is light enough for most people to use single-handed. Moreover, unlike Dyson’s handheld models, its long arm attachment means hard to reach areas are easy to get to.”

Overall this deal offers Dyson-quality cleaning at an accessible price point. So, if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, this could be a great buy for you.

