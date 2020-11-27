Update: Amazon’s deal on Eufy’s robot vacuum cleaner has now ended, but if you don’t want to miss out on great offers in the future then give us a follow @TrustedDeals.

Too lazy to clean a room? We know the feeling. Why not put your feet up and get a robot vacuum to do the work for you? Eufy’s RoboVac G10 Hybrid means you can do just that in this Black Friday deal.

The RoboVac G10 Hybrid’s previous price was £299.99, so this Lightning Deal on Amazon Prime takes £100 off for a price of £199.99.

The RoboVac G10’s feaures include Smart Dynamic Navigation. This refers to the unit’s gyro-navigation technology, which allows for up to twice the efficiency while its going about its cleaning duties. According to Eufy, it can complete a a routine clean in half the time of a standard robotic vacuum. It’s quiet too, generating only 55dB of noise when in use.

And the RoboVac G10 isn’t just good for hoovering. It’s also got a mop that offers a deep clean to leave your floors crystal clear (though we should note this is for hard floors only, you wouldn’t want to make your carpets wet).

The robot vacuum cleaner comes with smarts too. You can give instructions by using your voice or by through either the EufyHome app on your phone, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. If that’s not all, detailed commands can be set, and to keep track of its progress you can receive voice reminders on how the RoboVac is performing.

Measuring at 2.85-inches, the RoboVac G10 Hybrid can slip under furniture to get to hard to reach areas. And the redesigned Unibody Filter can last for longer, which means you won’t need to fuss about cleaning it as often.

While we’ve not reviewed the RoboVac G10 Hybrid, customer reviews appear positive, and with a savings of £100, this looks like a deal you wouldn’t want to miss out on. As it’s a Lightning Deal, it’s only available on until 23.59pm, November 27th.

