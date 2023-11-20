Honor’s top 2023 flagship is now cheaper than an iPhone 15

Black Friday doesn’t technically kick off for another few days, but most retailers have gotten in on the bargain fun a little early. That includes online retail giant Amazon, which has knocked a significant amount off the top-end Honor Magic 5 Pro.

Usually, Honor’s 2023 flagship smartphone would set you back a cool £949 – a price that isn’t that bad when considering the high-end specs on offer. However, during the Black Friday sales, the price has dropped by a stunning £200, bringing the Honor Magic 5 Pro down to just £749.

Get a huge £200 off Honor Magic 5 Pro for Black Friday Snap up the highly rated Honor Magic 5 Pro on Amazon now for just £749, a massive saving of £200, making it the cheapest since its launch earlier this year. Amazon

Save 21%

£749 View Deal

This is a stunningly impressive deal that matches a limited-time Lightning Deal on the Honor Magic 5 Pro that Amazon offered exclusively to Prime subscribers back in October. This time, however, it’s available for everyone and anyone who wants to snap up Honor’s top-end flagship at a discounted price.

At £749, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is also cheaper than the £799 iPhone 15 while boasting significant hardware upgrades, from camera performance to display tech and charging prowess. This represents serious bang for your buck.

As you can see from the above price tracker, today’s discount on the Honor Magic 5 Pro represents the cheapest it has been in the past 30 days. But going back even further using Amazon product tracker Keepa, we can see that this – along with the limited Lightning Deal in October – represents the lowest price of the Honor Magic 5 Pro since its release earlier this year.

Is the Honor Magic 5 Pro worth buying?

Honor's latest top-end flagship is certainly one to consider Pros IR-enabled 3D facial recognition

Top-end performance

Triple 50MP camera setup

All-day battery life Cons Can’t record video using ultrawide lens

No Portrait mode filters

Odd speaker placement

Poor 10x and 100x zoom performance

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is an all-in-one package with features that rival popular smartphones

It is available at a much cheaper price, starting at just £949

The phone offers a whopping 512GB of storage onboard

The design is curvy and premium, inspired by the Gaudi Curve

The phone feels nice in hand and has a clean look

It comes in two attractive colour options: Black and Meadow Green

The display is top-end with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and high resolution

The camera setup includes a triple 50MP rear camera with impressive low-light performance

The phone offers top-tier performance with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Battery life is excellent, lasting all day with heavy use and up to two days with light use

While Honor isn’t as big of a household name as Samsung or Apple in the UK, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is well worthy of your consideration, boasting a near all-in-one package that, even at its regular price, massively undercut the flagship competition.

That includes the design, which Honor says was inspired by the Gaudi curve, which essentially means it’s curvy. That includes the display, the chassis and even the rear camera housing, which translates to a nice, comfortable in-hand feel.

The display is also absolutely stunning. The 6.81-inch OLED display boasts a slick adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and advanced PWM dimming tech that should help make it comfortable to use while reducing the amount of sleep-interrupting blue light in the evenings. Combined with support for HDR10+ and a maximum brightness of 1800nits, it’s excellent for binging Netflix and scrolling through TikTok.

It’s the camera that really stands out however; the primary 50MP camera has Honor’s Falcon AI tech that essentially lets you take photos of fast-moving subjects without blur, and it works exceptionally well. That’s backed up by a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope lens capable of 100x zoom.

Throw in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, solid all-day battery life and fast charging, and you’ve got an exceptional 2023 flagship made all the more tempting by today’s deal.

If you want to learn more, make sure to read our comprehensive Honor Magic 5 Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

If the Honor Magic 5 Pro doesn’t tick the right boxes to be your next smartphone, there are also tempting SIM-free offers on the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 V, and if you’re on the hunt for a bargain contract, you can get the iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited data. We’re also tracking the best Black Friday deals in real time if you’re on the hunt for something else entirely.