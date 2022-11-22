Honor’s superpowered Magic 4 Pro is a flagship phone on the cheap this Black Friday

You can get yourself a flagship phone for well below the asking price this Black Friday, as the cost of the Honor Magic 4 Pro sinks below £700.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro has just had a sizeable 25% reduction in price, going from £929.99 down to £693 thanks to this great deal on Amazon. That’s a considerable saving on this flagship-grade phone, which performs well across the board.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro boasts many attractive features, especially its 100W fast-charging, three main camera sensors, and its beefy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, all of which make it a contender at the top end of the smartphone market.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro smartphone is available with a 25% discount, reducing the price from £929 to £693. That's a huge saving on a highly capable smartphone which has a strong camera, great performance, and incredible fast-charging prowess.

That triple camera not only offers quality but a lot of versatility too, since you can shoot with wide angle, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses depending on how you want to capture your subject. The lofty performance standards mean that you can run even the most demanding Android games on this phone too, while the battery not only is likely to last you through a day of intensive usage, but can be fully charged up from nothing in just under half an hour, whether plugged in or placed on a wireless charging pad.

All that said, we were underwhelmed by the fact that Honor has only promised to support this phone with software updates for two years; we would hope for more than that.

