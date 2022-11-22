 large image

Honor’s superpowered Magic 4 Pro is a flagship phone on the cheap this Black Friday

You can get yourself a flagship phone for well below the asking price this Black Friday, as the cost of the Honor Magic 4 Pro sinks below £700.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro has just had a sizeable 25% reduction in price, going from £929.99 down to £693 thanks to this great deal on Amazon. That’s a considerable saving on this flagship-grade phone, which performs well across the board.

If you’re looking for more Black Friday deals besides just this one, be sure to check out our Black Friday hub page which collects all the very best offers in the same place and is updated regularly so that you can’t miss out on even more savings.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro boasts many attractive features, especially its 100W fast-charging, three main camera sensors, and its beefy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, all of which make it a contender at the top end of the smartphone market.

25% off the Honor Magic 4 Pro with this Black Friday deal

25% off the Honor Magic 4 Pro with this Black Friday deal

You could save a quarter of the RRP of the flagship Honor Magic 4 Pro smartphone with this deal, which sees the price reduced to just £693. That’s a huge saving on a highly capable smartphone which has a strong camera, great performance, and incredible fast-charging prowess.

  • Amazon
  • Was £929
  • Now £693
View Deal

That triple camera not only offers quality but a lot of versatility too, since you can shoot with wide angle, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses depending on how you want to capture your subject. The lofty performance standards mean that you can run even the most demanding Android games on this phone too, while the battery not only is likely to last you through a day of intensive usage, but can be fully charged up from nothing in just under half an hour, whether plugged in or placed on a wireless charging pad.

All that said, we were underwhelmed by the fact that Honor has only promised to support this phone with software updates for two years; we would hope for more than that.

However, if this hasn’t ticked all your boxes and you’re still looking for more great Black Friday deals, then why not check out the great list of offers below, if you can deal with the temptation!

