 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor MagicBook 16 is an absolute bargain with Black Friday discount

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

In need of a new laptop? Then you’ll want to check out this excellent deal on the Honor MagicBook 16 from Amazon as we’re entering the last throes of Black Friday.

This large-screen laptop is available to nab from Amazon for £669.99, which provides you not only with an excellent productivity device but also with a £180 saving on its original price.

If a new laptop isn’t for you though, then you’ll want to check in on our best Black Friday deals article where the Trusted team have rounded the greatest reductions on a wide range of tech, from TVs to coffee machines, and games consoles to projectors, and much more.

This particular iteration of the MagicBook 16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, which comes with 6 cores and 12 threads, ensuring it’ll be a great choice for productivity tasks.

Grab this Honor MagicBook 16 for £670 in this Black Friday steal

Grab this Honor MagicBook 16 for £670 in this Black Friday steal

The Honor MagicBook 16 is a marvellous productivity laptop, and one that’s going to be handy for students or workers on the move, and it’s just £669.99 at Amazon for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £180
  • £669.99
View Deal

The 16.1-inch display here is on the larger side, and is quite a capable panel in itself, featuring a Full HD screen to offer solid detail, as well as IPS panel tech to allow for what should be good colour reproduction and viewing angles. In addition, this is also a screen with a 144Hz refresh rate to provide much smoother motion than the more standard 60Hz found on other productivity laptops.

The MagicBook 16 also looks modern and sleek too, with a MacBook-style space grey chassis, as well as a smaller keyboard with wide speaker grilles, which also look to be directly taken from Apple’s flagship laptop. The port selection on offer also looks good with a mix of USB-C and USB-A connections, as well as an HDMI out and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Below is a Keepa graph that demonstrates how good of a deal this MagicBook 16 is, by way of showing its Amazon price history. This £669.99 price tag is the lowest this laptop has been for several months, meaning there’s perhaps no better time to grab one than right now.

Keepa Honor MagicBook 16. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live: New deals on iPhone 14 Plus, iPad Mini 6

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live: New deals on iPhone 14 Plus, iPad Mini 6

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Last chance to bag massive discounts

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphones deals: Last chance to bag massive discounts

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox Deals

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Save nearly half on this cracking deal for the LG B2 OLED TV

Save nearly half on this cracking deal for the LG B2 OLED TV

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Save on these Cleer ANC headphones with long-lasting battery life

Save on these Cleer ANC headphones with long-lasting battery life

Kob Monney 6 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s currently studying International History &a…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.