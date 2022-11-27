Honor MagicBook 16 is an absolute bargain with Black Friday discount

In need of a new laptop? Then you’ll want to check out this excellent deal on the Honor MagicBook 16 from Amazon as we’re entering the last throes of Black Friday.

This large-screen laptop is available to nab from Amazon for £669.99, which provides you not only with an excellent productivity device but also with a £180 saving on its original price.

This particular iteration of the MagicBook 16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, which comes with 6 cores and 12 threads, ensuring it’ll be a great choice for productivity tasks.

The 16.1-inch display here is on the larger side, and is quite a capable panel in itself, featuring a Full HD screen to offer solid detail, as well as IPS panel tech to allow for what should be good colour reproduction and viewing angles. In addition, this is also a screen with a 144Hz refresh rate to provide much smoother motion than the more standard 60Hz found on other productivity laptops.

The MagicBook 16 also looks modern and sleek too, with a MacBook-style space grey chassis, as well as a smaller keyboard with wide speaker grilles, which also look to be directly taken from Apple’s flagship laptop. The port selection on offer also looks good with a mix of USB-C and USB-A connections, as well as an HDMI out and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Below is a Keepa graph that demonstrates how good of a deal this MagicBook 16 is, by way of showing its Amazon price history. This £669.99 price tag is the lowest this laptop has been for several months, meaning there’s perhaps no better time to grab one than right now.

Keepa Honor MagicBook 16. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

