The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and there are discounts to be had on everything from home appliances to giant bars of Toblerone. There really is something for everyone!

If you’re on the hunt for a smartphone upgrade this Black Friday, look no further than Amazon’s deal on the Honor 200 Pro; for a limited time, the retailer has slashed the price of the phone from £699 to £449, representing a saving of £250.

The Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range Black Friday bargian The camera-focused Honor 200 Pro is down to its lowest price yet at Amazon as part of its Black Friday offering, making an already-fantastic smartphone all the more tempting. Amazon

£250 off

£449 View Deal

This not only brings the Honor 200 Pro from premium to mid-range territory, but at £449, it’s the cheapest the smartphone has been since its launch back in June, making it a phenomenal Black Friday bargain for anyone who wants to upgrade their smartphone on the cheap.

It also helps that, even at its full price, the Honor 200 Pro offered fantastic value for money, garnering a four-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed it back at launch in June.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Our reviewer praised the speedy performance of the smartphone, offering Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 power that outpaced much of the similarly priced competition – all the more so at its discounted price.

However, it’s the camera performance that stood out most, sporting a 50MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor alongside a 12MP ultrawide and 50MP 2.5x telephoto. The latter comes with a range of Studio Harcourt-inspired shooting modes exclusive to the 200 Pro to give your portrait photography a little bit of artistic flair.

Then there are also elements like 100W fast charging when connected via USB-C, as well as support for fast 66W wireless charging, though both require Honor-branded accessories to fully utilise.

If you want to find out more about the smartphone before taking the plunge, take a look at our in-depth Honor 200 Pro review.