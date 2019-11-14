The Honor 20 is a quad-camera beast – and £40 off for Black Friday

There’s no denying that the best Black Friday deals are starting to flood in, and the latest to catch our eye sees the already great value Honor 20 smartphone discounted by a further £40 at top UK retailer Currys PC World.

Regularly priced at £370, it’s now down to just £330 thanks to the Currys PC World Black Tag event, which features a veritable treasure trove of incredible early Black Friday offers.

Best Honor 20 Black Friday Deal Honor 20 - 128 GB, Sapphire Blue An affordable handset with high-end smartphone specs, enjoy the brilliant quad rear-camera set-up, stunning 6.2" Full HD+ display, running the smooth Android 9 operating system.

The Honor £40 sale nets you the snazzy Sapphire Blue model of the phone with a generous 128GB on-board storage capacity, making it even better value

We rate the Honor 20 as an affordable smartphone, deeming it a “great value and a highly likeable phone” during the hands-on time we spent with it.

That’s partly due to the impressive specs it offers for its price point.

These include a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, more than ample 3750 mAh battery, and the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 9 Pie.

However, its main selling point is its impressive rear quad-camera array, which your normally don’t find on phones this cheap.

The Honor 20’s camera configuration is made up on a 48-megapixel primary camera augmented by a 16-megapixel secondary lens and supported by a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel ‘selfie cam’ that should meet all your Instagram needs.

This is just one of the great early best Currys PC World Black Friday deals that have already broken cover – and we expect many more in the coming hours, days and weeks – so stay tuned.

