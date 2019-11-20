This saving of £99.01 from Amazon will help you heat up your home for less.

Right now you can buy the Hive smart thermostat and have it professionally installed for just £149.99, a huge saving on its £249 RRP. This is a great product that will save you money in the long run and its price has never been lower.

In case you’re unaware, the benefits of a smart thermostat are numerous, particularly now, when the weather is just on the verge of getting icy. For starters, this gadget will decrease your heating bill by as much as £130 a year, so in 18 months you’re likely to have more than made your money back.

The Hive thermostat allows you to take control of your heating system through your smartphone. If you forget to switch the heating off before you leave the house, you can fix the problem with the touch of a button. You can also carefully schedule the thermostat’s settings to adjust throughout the day, reducing the amount of heat that is wasted when no one is home whilst ensuring you never have to come back to a freezing cold house.

That’s not all: by heating your house more efficiently you’ll also be doing your bit for the environment and cutting your carbon footprint. Saving the planet has never felt better than when you know you’re saving money at the same time.

You can even integrate the thermostat into a smart home, since it is fully compatible with Alexa and Google assistant, making it super simple to control for non-techy types who don’t want to fiddle with an app. In fact, for an extra tenner, Amazon is also offering an Echo Dot bundle deal with the Hive Active thermostat.

When we tested out the Hive Active thermostat ourselves it scored a very competent 8 out 10. Our reviewer said that it is “an excellent all-rounder that would make a great choice for families. It’s easy to use while still packing plenty of features and could comfortably sit at the centre of a Hive-based smart home.”

One of this thermostat’s main selling points is its ease of us. When it’s currently so cheap to have it set up and explained to you by a professional, it becomes virtually a no-brainer. Pick it up today and start saving on your heating before winter arrives in full force.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University.