Hit your fitness goals with this Huawei Watch Fit 2 Black Friday bargain

If you’re looking to get a head start on your New Year’s resolutions, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is currently going for just £99 as one of Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

Why wait for the Christmas bloat to set in to make a positive lifestyle change? Pick up the Huawei Watch Fit 2 now, and you’ll be getting a fine fitness tracker-meets-sports watch for 24% less than its normal asking price.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 normally retails for £129.99. Even at that price, we called it “great value for the price” in our 4-star review earlier this year.

24% off Huawei Watch Fit 2 Get 24% off the Huawei Watch Fit 2, and excellent fitness tracker with smartwatch features, which is now selling for £99 on Amazon as part of Black Friday. Amazon

Save £30.99

Now £99 View Deal

“The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is what you get when you take Huawei’s Band fitness tracker and cram it with features to make it perform more like a sports watch, smartwatch and fitness tracker all in one,” we said in our review.

With a square 1.74-inch AMOLED display housed in a smart (and decidedly Apple Watch-esque) design, the Watch Fit 2 certainly looks the part. It’s also got most of the fitness tracking features that most people would want, including 97 workout modes, tracking support for the key big satellite systems, VO2 Max estimates, and more.

Battery life is excellent too, with 10 days of typical usage and 7 days of heavy usage on a single charge.

Throw in a full suite of smartwatch features, like notifications and Bluetooth calling, and you have a fine all-round smartwatch experience. With 24% off as part of the Black Friday festivities, it’s a bit of a steal.

