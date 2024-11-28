Save 43% on Hisense’s 4K Smart TV this Black Friday

As temperature drops outside, start preparing for cosy nights in with this offer on the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV.

The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV 55E77NQTUK (E77) is currently just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is a huge saving of £300 off its RRP.

Take £300 off the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV Get the 55-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV for just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £300 off its usual RRP. Amazon

Was £699

Now £399 View Deal

With the Hisense 4K AI Upscaler, all content on the E77 TV is automatically boosted up to 4K, or as close to 4K as possible, which means anything from classic films and TV series to the latest blockbuster can be viewed in its best light.

The Hisense E77 is also fitted with backlight technology, Direct Full Array, which distributes light evenly across the screen for more vibrant colours and deeper blacks. This technology also offers more precise control of brightness and contrast too.

With AI Adaptive Depth, the E77 automatically analyses every scene to differentiate between foreground, midground and background elements which results in a viewing experience that feels three-dimensional.

As a Smart TV, you can download all your favourite streaming apps including Netflix, Disney Plus, Rakuten TV and more. Plus with both Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, finding your next watch takes just a simple voice command.

Even so, as the E77 is equipped with multiple connectivity options including three HDMI and two USB ports, you can also easily connect additional gaming consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-Ray players too so you’ll never run out of things to do.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

If you’re an avid sports fan then you’ll appreciate the E77’s AI Sports Mode which will detect when a match is playing and not only enhance the on-screen visuals but also its audio and commentary too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating based on over 890 customer reviews on Amazon.

Customers state they appreciate the picture and sound quality of the TV, elaborating that it’s bright and clear with “powerful” built-in speakers.