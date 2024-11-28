Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save 43% on Hisense’s 4K Smart TV this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

As temperature drops outside, start preparing for cosy nights in with this offer on the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV. 

The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV 55E77NQTUK (E77) is currently just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is a huge saving of £300 off its RRP.

Take £300 off the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV

Take £300 off the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV

Get the 55-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV for just £399 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save £300 off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £699
  • Now £399
View Deal

With the Hisense 4K AI Upscaler, all content on the E77 TV is automatically boosted up to 4K, or as close to 4K as possible, which means anything from classic films and TV series to the latest blockbuster can be viewed in its best light. 

The Hisense E77 is also fitted with backlight technology, Direct Full Array, which distributes light evenly across the screen for more vibrant colours and deeper blacks. This technology also offers more precise control of brightness and contrast too. 

With AI Adaptive Depth, the E77 automatically analyses every scene to differentiate between foreground, midground and background elements which results in a viewing experience that feels three-dimensional.

As a Smart TV, you can download all your favourite streaming apps including Netflix, Disney Plus, Rakuten TV and more. Plus with both Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, finding your next watch takes just a simple voice command. 

Even so, as the E77 is equipped with multiple connectivity options including three HDMI and two USB ports, you can also easily connect additional gaming consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-Ray players too so you’ll never run out of things to do. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

If you’re an avid sports fan then you’ll appreciate the E77’s AI Sports Mode which will detect when a match is playing and not only enhance the on-screen visuals but also its audio and commentary too. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating based on over 890 customer reviews on Amazon.

Customers state they appreciate the picture and sound quality of the TV, elaborating that it’s bright and clear with “powerful” built-in speakers.

You might like…

Best Sky Stream Black Friday deals: Save money on Sky’s video streamer

Best Sky Stream Black Friday deals: Save money on Sky’s video streamer

Kob Monney 12 mins ago
Get a top-rated soundbar for £200 less with this Sonos Arc deal

Get a top-rated soundbar for £200 less with this Sonos Arc deal

Hannah Davies 15 mins ago
Black Friday Deals Live 2024: Handpicked offers from tech experts

Black Friday Deals Live 2024: Handpicked offers from tech experts

Thomas Deehan 32 mins ago
I’d buy the Pixel 8a over a pricey flagship this Black Friday – and it’s not even close

I’d buy the Pixel 8a over a pricey flagship this Black Friday – and it’s not even close

Max Parker 42 mins ago
Sonos Roam 2 falls to an incredibly low price

Sonos Roam 2 falls to an incredibly low price

Kob Monney 44 mins ago
We can’t believe this Black Friday deal on Shark’s Dyson Airwrap alternative

We can’t believe this Black Friday deal on Shark’s Dyson Airwrap alternative

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access