Here’s your chance to get a Pixel 7 Pro for less than a Pixel 7a this Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Black Friday phone deal gets you the excellent Pixel 7 Pro for a cheaper price than the Pixel 7a.

Head over to The Big Phone Store’s eBay outlet, and you’ll find refurbished models of the Pixel 7 Pro selling for just £315. That’s £534 less than it was selling for up until late last year.

More to the point, this is a lower price than the Pixel 7a is selling for brand new on Google’s own website right now. To be clear, the Pixel 7 Pro runs on the same processor as the Pixel 7a, but is otherwise superior in every way.

Our site Editor Max Parker reviewed the Pixel 7 Pro at launch and awarded it a score of 4.5 out of 5. In revising the review earlier this year, Max found that the Pixel 7 Pro was “The Android phone you’ll want to own, even in 2024”.

He called it “a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones, especially following its big price drop”. This was even before this current Black Friday deal too.

As for what makes the Pixel 7 Pro so special, Max succinctly concludes that “It has a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard.”

If you haven’t used a Pixel phone camera yet, you’re in for a treat. It doesn’t matter what the situation is – day time or night time, extreme brightness or dark shadow – Google’s impeccable camera tech will capture punchy, contrasty shots. It’s quite uncanny at times.

Besides its camera, the Pixel 7 Pro is perhaps most notable for its clean, crisp software. Google’s stock take on Android is anything but plain, with vibrant but tasteful menus and icons. It’s nothing less than the best version of Android on the market.

By all means stay tuned for more Black Friday smartphone deals over the coming days, but you can grab this Pixel 7 Pro deal with confidence.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

