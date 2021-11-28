Here’s how to save £900 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Amazon has a cracking Black Friday deal available right now that chops a whopping 50% off the cost of the foldable phone.

Samsung is really the only brand going properly in with foldable phones right now and you can get a taste of the action for half price this Black Friday.

The site is currently offering the Galaxy Z Fold 2 – Samsung’s flagship foldable for 2020 – for a massive 50% off. That means you can bag the phone for £899, down from £1799.

Save £900 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Amazon has a cracking Black Friday deal available right now that chops a whopping 50% off the cost of the foldable phone. Amazon

Save £900

£899 View Deal

While the phone was rather expensive to begin with, this saving certainly makes it a lot more tempting especially if you’ve been hankering to take a foldable phone for a spin.

As you can tell from the Keepa price tracking graph above, this comfortably is the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Z Fold 2 on Amazon by quite a hefty margin.

This deal is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale and as such it will end in 2 days. The phone comes unlocked to all UK carriers so all you have to do is pop your SIM card in ad away you go.

If you have a 5G plan (and you’re in a 5G area) then you’ll get faster data speeds as this is a 5G phone.

Save £900 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Amazon has a cracking Black Friday deal available right now that chops a whopping 50% off the cost of the foldable phone. Amazon

Save £900

£899 View Deal

Of course, the standout feature here is the 7.6-inch display that folds out into a mini tablet with a smooth 120Hz display that’s idea for gaming and media. There’s a secondary screen on the outside too. On the back there are three cameras that take some cracking snaps

Trusted Take Samsung’s foldable phones are improving at a drastic rate and the Z Fold 2 remains a good starting point – especially at this much reduced price. If you’re bored of the sea of similar phones around, this is certainly very different. By Max Parker Contact via Twitter Deputy and mobile editor

Remember to keep it locked in to Trusted Reviews for all the best Black Friday deals as we enter the final days.