Here’s how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for just £599 right now

While stocks last, you can bag the high-end Samsung Galaxy S20 5G edition for just £599. That’s a great price for one of the best Android phones we’ve reviewed this year.

This deal is for a Grade A returned device, which BT says is ‘as good as new’. It has a minimum of a 12 month warranty, can be used on any network and is in excellent condition. BT’s listing for the phones says ‘Excellent condition, showing up to minimal signs of wear which includes, but not limited to, small/fine scratches and marks’.

Deal: Get a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for just £599 (was £699)

We’ve gone into depth about whether you should buy refurbished on Black Friday and all the signs look positive, especially when you have that warranty. You’re also just getting a downright fantastic deal at £599, £100 off the previous £699.

Standout features here include a 120hz display, triple camera array, sleek curved screen and wireless charging.

We raved about the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G in our glowing 4.5/5 star review, concluding “For most people, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the best Android phone available right now. This will likely be the biggest selling flagship Android device of the year, with a lot of happy customers.”

We added, “From the 5G support to the flawless performance; from the hugely improved camera to the utterly gorgeous display – the S20 is the Android king. For the time being, anyway.”

Our review made particular note of the lovely screen, the perfect size and the huge camera improvements over the Galaxy S10.

As with any Black Friday bargain, these things can sell out quickly so it’s best getting in quick if you don’t want to miss out.

