Black Friday has arrived

Here’s how to get an Xbox Series S for just £149 this Black Friday

Black Friday is here and it has brought with it a load of deals, including a handy discount code that’ll bag you an Xbox Series S for less than £150.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has released a 20% off promotion on used tech. Utilising this code will bag you a ‘Like New’ Xbox Series S for just £149.96 – that’s over £100 off the console‘s RRP and around £40 off the excellent Black Friday discount we’ve already seen.

Now, to get this deal click on the link below and navigate to the New & Used option – here you’ll see a Series S for £187.11. Add this to your basket and the 20% discount should apply. Voila – you’ll bag yourself a very cheap next-gen console.

If this deal hasn’t won you over, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday Deals page instead. By clicking the link, you’ll see all of the latest and greatest offers for smartphones, television, headphones, laptops, kitchen gadgets and more.This massive Xbox Series X Black Friday deal is already nearly out of stock

If you’d prefer to go for the Xbox Series X, Very currently has the console available for £429.99 – that’s a £20 saving. And if you’d prefer the Xbox Series S brand-new, that’s available for £189.

In our Series S review we said, “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S. However, the stingy 364GB storage capacity is inexcusable for a console lacking a disk drive, making the expensive storage expansion an essential expense.”

