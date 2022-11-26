 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

LG and online retailer AO are either doing us a great service or they’ve lost their collective minds. We believe it’s the former as there’s an awesome deal to be had for an LG OLED.

We though the 55-inch A2 OLED we posted earlier was a great deal but this one is just as good. The mechanics are the same, the OLED48A2 has had a discount of £400 to bring it to £699, and add it to your basket/checkout and another £100 is shredded off the price for the scintillating price of £599.

Yes, that’s £599 for OLED TV. We will see another Black Friday deal as good as this? For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our hubs page with the latest offers.

Save £500 with this excellent LG OLED48A2 deal

Save £500 with this excellent LG OLED48A2 deal

Add the OLED48A2 4K TV to the checkout/basket and you’ll be rewarded with another £100 for a final price of £599

  • AO
  • Save £500
  • £599 when added to checkout/basket
View Deal

The A2 OLED is the entry-level model within LG’s 2022 OLED TV line-up. It shares a similar feature set as the more expensive OLED models with its Dolby Vision IQ HDR support and Dolby Atmos sound. The webOS smart interface offers an abundance of apps from Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and many more, with Freeview Play integration also adding the UK catch-up and on-demand apps. If it’s entertainment that you want, especially in terms of streaming, then this TV has plenty to entertain.

It’s not too shabby at gaming either, though it misses out on some of the more advanced features. There’s ALLM for automatically placing the TV into its lowest latency mode but it doesn’t have VRR or 4K/120Hz, so for those interested in a gaming TV then the B2 and C2 are better options. Nevertheless, there are more gaming options with Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming for those who want a frictionless gaming experience.

This is an excellent deal, and like the other LG OLED deals at AO, we’d class this as unmissable. If you’ve ever wanted to get an OLED TV, then this is a phenomenal Black Friday deal.

