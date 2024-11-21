Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Whether you’re struggling to maintain a stable connection on your PS5 or connect to your emails when working from home, Wi-Fi problems are frustrating. Thankfully, this Amazon Black Friday deal might just be the solution you’re looking for.

The Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system has plummeted from £189.99 to just £89.99 in the November sale. That’s more than 50% off the price of this three-pack of routers, or £100 off.

Amazon’s Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system is better than half-price Looking to boost your Wi-Fi connection? Look no further than this Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router system – now just £89.99 on Amazon. That’s 53% less than the router’s usual £189.99 price. Amazon

Was £189.99

£89.99 View Deal

The Wi-Fi 5 router briefly dropped to this price during Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale last month but, otherwise, this is the lowest we’ve seen it priced since the system launched in 2020. That makes now the ideal time to swipe it up before the sale ends.

The Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 5 is a router system from Amazon. This particular deal is on the three-pack, which offers a total coverage of up to 420 square metres to ensure your entire home is connected.

This router takes just minutes to set up and the coverage can even be expanded in the future with Eero’s cross-compatible hardware.

Don’t worry if you’ve already secured yourself a good Wi-Fi deal. This router alongside your internet service provider, connecting with your modem to ensure your existing connection reaches every nook and cranny in the home.

On top of this, Eero’s TrueMesh technology works to intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering and dropped connections. If you’re tired of slow internet and dead zones in your home, the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 5 is here to eliminate these issues.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re interested in a network that utilises satellite connectivity as opposed to traditional wired broadband, don’t miss Currys’ big Starlink antenna and Wi-Fi router deal – available now.