Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Whether you’re struggling to maintain a stable connection on your PS5 or connect to your emails when working from home, Wi-Fi problems are frustrating. Thankfully, this Amazon Black Friday deal might just be the solution you’re looking for. 

The Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system has plummeted from £189.99 to just £89.99 in the November sale. That’s more than 50% off the price of this three-pack of routers, or £100 off.

Amazon’s Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system is better than half-price

Amazon’s Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system is better than half-price

Looking to boost your Wi-Fi connection? Look no further than this Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router system – now just £89.99 on Amazon. That’s 53% less than the router’s usual £189.99 price. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £189.99
  • £89.99
View Deal

The Wi-Fi 5 router briefly dropped to this price during Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale last month but, otherwise, this is the lowest we’ve seen it priced since the system launched in 2020. That makes now the ideal time to swipe it up before the sale ends. 

The Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 5 is a router system from Amazon. This particular deal is on the three-pack, which offers a total coverage of up to 420 square metres to ensure your entire home is connected. 

This router takes just minutes to set up and the coverage can even be expanded in the future with Eero’s cross-compatible hardware. 

Don’t worry if you’ve already secured yourself a good Wi-Fi deal. This router alongside your internet service provider, connecting with your modem to ensure your existing connection reaches every nook and cranny in the home. 

On top of this, Eero’s TrueMesh technology works to intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering and dropped connections. If you’re tired of slow internet and dead zones in your home, the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 5 is here to eliminate these issues. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in a network that utilises satellite connectivity as opposed to traditional wired broadband, don’t miss Currys’ big Starlink antenna and Wi-Fi router deal – available now

You might like…

Currys has a secret Starlink deal that’s easy to miss

Currys has a secret Starlink deal that’s easy to miss

Jon Mundy 20 mins ago
This Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal for Black Friday

This Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 30 mins ago
This Xbox Series X workaround costs a fraction of the price

This Xbox Series X workaround costs a fraction of the price

Hannah Davies 53 mins ago
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is now as affordable as the Pixel 8a for Black Friday

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is now as affordable as the Pixel 8a for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Dry your clothes the easy way this winter with this bargain tumble dryer

Dry your clothes the easy way this winter with this bargain tumble dryer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
The incredible Remarkable 2 tablet finally has a discount for Black Friday

The incredible Remarkable 2 tablet finally has a discount for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access