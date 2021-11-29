Have your drinks made for you with this Alexa coffee machine deal

The Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine has just seen a massive price cut for Black Friday, so you can drink your morning brew in style.

Originally, you would be paying £249 for the Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine, but thanks to this amazing Cyber Monday deal, you can snatch it up for under £200, with a two-year guarantee thrown in for good measure.

This is the first espresso coffee machine that has a built-in Alexa function, so you can ask for your morning joe without needing to lift a finger.

Alex, can you make my morning coffee? Treat yourself to barista level coffee that you don’t even have to make with the Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine. Buy it now to save £50 and get a two-year guarantee included. John Lewis

2 year guarantee included

Now just £199 View Deal

The beauty of the Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine is that you can interact with it the way you choose, whether that be through voice, digital commands or even the old-school way of simply just pressing buttons. Download the Piacere Lavazza App to check on the status of your coffee machine, how much you’re actually making and how many coffee capsules you have left in your inventory.

The Coffee Capsule Stocks function is particularly helpful, as it makes it easier for you to know when you need to replenish your supply, so you’ll never go without your morning brew again.

Another key feature that might impress the coffee fanatics out there, you can create personalised drinks, with options regarding the length and temperature of your blend. If you’re looking for an espresso lungo or maybe a doppio espresso, the Lavazza Voicy can do it all.

And once you find your favourite blend, add a name to it and link it to your voice, so you can wake up every day to the perfect pick me up.

Plus, since this is an Alexa integrated product, you can ask the machine what the weather is up to or what’s happening in the news. Link it up with your other Alexa devices for more control over your smart home, all while you’re sipping down a hot joe.

Alex, can you make my morning coffee? Treat yourself to barista level coffee that you don’t even have to make with the Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine. Buy it now to save £50 and get a two-year guarantee included. John Lewis

2 year guarantee included

Now just £199 View Deal

If you’re a fan of premium coffee and want to save on those precious few minutes before work, we think that this Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine is well worth it, especially at these prices.

If you’re after even more of the best Black Friday deals from this weekend, have a little gander below at all the other offers that are still available. We’ve got everything covered in the world of tech, so you can bag the best bargain this Cyber Monday.