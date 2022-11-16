 large image

Halo Infinite has had an out-of-this-world price cut before Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Halo Infinite is arguably one of the best games on Xbox Series X and Series S, and now the epic sci-fi shooter has seen a massive price drop ahead of Black Friday.

While Halo Infinite usually retails for £54.99, it’s now available for as little as £14.99 thanks to an early Black Friday sale on Amazon. That means you’ll be saving a whopping 70% on the Xbox game.

If you’re not bothered about this deal, which may be the case for Game Pass subscribers, then we suggest checking out all of the other early Black Friday deals as there are plenty of bargains on offer.

For those of you who have not played Halo Infinite yet, then this deal provides you the perfect opportunity. While the multiplayer mode is free to play, this purchase is required to continue Master Chief’s story and conclude the latest trilogy.

Halo Infinite has dropped to super-affordable £14.99, which is the cheapest price yet for the sci-fi epic.

The Halo Infinite campaign features the classic linear levels, reminiscent of previous entries, but also has an open-world map that stitches everything together. You’re able to explore this map at your own pace, completing side quests and hunting down collectables.

The new Grappleshot mechanic takes the gameplay up a level, providing you with more mobility in battle arenas and allowing you to quickly retrieve weapons and ammunition during the middle of a shootout.

There’s a fantastic story here too, as Master Chief contends with a new alien threat called the Banished, while also dealing with the fallout with Cortana.

We gave Halo Infinite a 4-out-of-5 rating, and said in our verdict: “Halo Infinite features a captivating story, tying up loose ends from previous entries while introducing strong new characters. Combat is basic, but it’s still just as fun and satisfying as ever, especially with the introduction of the Grappleshot.”

As shown by the Keepa chart below, this is the absolute cheapest price we’ve ever seen for Halo Infinite on Amazon. So if you’re hoping to play it at some point, this is the perfect opportunity.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

