Halo Infinite has had an out-of-this-world price cut before Black Friday

Halo Infinite is arguably one of the best games on Xbox Series X and Series S, and now the epic sci-fi shooter has seen a massive price drop ahead of Black Friday.

While Halo Infinite usually retails for £54.99, it's now available for as little as £14.99 thanks to an early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

For those of you who have not played Halo Infinite yet, then this deal provides you the perfect opportunity. While the multiplayer mode is free to play, this purchase is required to continue Master Chief’s story and conclude the latest trilogy.

The Halo Infinite campaign features the classic linear levels, reminiscent of previous entries, but also has an open-world map that stitches everything together. You’re able to explore this map at your own pace, completing side quests and hunting down collectables.

The new Grappleshot mechanic takes the gameplay up a level, providing you with more mobility in battle arenas and allowing you to quickly retrieve weapons and ammunition during the middle of a shootout.

There’s a fantastic story here too, as Master Chief contends with a new alien threat called the Banished, while also dealing with the fallout with Cortana.

We gave Halo Infinite a 4-out-of-5 rating, and said in our verdict: “Halo Infinite features a captivating story, tying up loose ends from previous entries while introducing strong new characters. Combat is basic, but it’s still just as fun and satisfying as ever, especially with the introduction of the Grappleshot.”

