Amazon has slashed 50% off the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

If you're looking for the perfect gift for any music lover, don't miss this half-price deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4, now just £175 on Amazon.

The XM4s would usually cost you £229, though that’s already a large discount from their £349 RRP. This means you’re saving an incredible £174 – or 50% – in total when compared to the original cost of these 5-star headphones.

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 are now just £175 Save 50% on the Sony WH-1000XM4 when you shop on Amazon this Black Friday. The 5-star headphones are now available for just £175 down from £349. Amazon

Was £349

£175 View Deal

For our US readers, the headphones have plummeted to a very tempting $198, saving you 43% when you shop during the end of November sale.

For our US readers, the headphones have plummeted to a very tempting $198, saving you 43% when you shop during the end of November sale.

Are the Sony WH-1000XM4 worth buying?

An excellent and now more affordable noise canceller from Sony Pros Superb audio

Impressive noise cancellation

Lightweight and comfortable

Useful smarts Cons No IP resistance

The WH-1000XM4 are Sony’s 2020 flagship over-ear headphones. The XM4s have since been supplanted by the WH-1000XM5, but this only means you can find the previous generation XM4s for a lot cheaper – case in point.

The headphones are packed with tempting features, including a lightweight and comfortable design, superb audio and impressive noise cancellation.

The earpads are soft and cushiony, with a variety of physical buttons and touch controls available on the earcups. The design also allows these headphones to be collapsed inwards for easy travelling.

The XM4s are packed with smart features from the wear sensor that detects when the headphones are on your head to play and pause audio, to Speak-to-Chat which recognises when you’re speaking with someone and pauses playback for 30 seconds.

There’s also ANC and an Ambient Sound mode with Adaptive Smart Control to adjust the levels of these features based on your location and actions, along with the Precise Voice Pickup feature to improve call quality.

The sound quality is musical in its approach with a layer of refinement and clarity for an impressively articulate performance, while the 30-hour battery life (38 hours without ANC) should be more than enough to get you through most journeys.

“From the comfortable, lightweight fit, to the thorough noise cancellation, intuitive smart features and the refined audio performance, Sony has knocked it out of the park with the WH-1000XM4. They’re beaten by the WH-1000XM5 but at their lower price, I’d struggle to think of a reason not to invest in one of the best-sounding ANC headphones”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

