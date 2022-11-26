Gran Turismo 7’s price is racing down thanks to Black Friday

Treat yourself to one of the best racing simulator games on the market with this incredible 43% discount in honour of Black Friday.

While the official Black Friday sale may have come and gone already, there are still plenty of deals to be picked up before the weekend is over. One of the best gaming deals we’ve found thus far is this incredible 43% discount on Gran Turismo 7, which has gone down from its original price of £69.99 to just £39.85.

If this deal isn’t piquing your interest as much as you may have hoped, check out our best Black Friday deals roundup for even more incredible deals across the tech space. We will be updating it every time a new deal comes through our doors so you may want to bookmark it to stay fully in the loop on all the bargains early on.

Gran Turismo dubs itself as a driving simulator and as hardware has improved over the years it has only gotten better at giving players realistic portrayals of racing, with the latest entry in the series giving us some of the most refined and accurate digital driving on the market.

We gave Gran Turismo 7 a 4.5-star review, noting that it is one of the more accessible entries in the series and that gamers who have no experience with driving simulators would still be able to have a great time.

And since this is for the PS5 console, we have to mention how the hardware has upped the ante. The DualSense controller feels fantastic to use as there was weight to each car and a difference in the acceleration and braking force required, adding up to create a distinctive personality and tone each time you play.

We also loved the visuals in this game; not only do the interiors and exteriors of cars look great, but we caught small details like the reflections in the windows and how rain looks as it hits the track. It creates a wonderfully realistic and immersive experience that will keep you playing for hours on end.

Gran Turismo 7 comes in as one of our Best PS5 games of the year and truly astonishes when it comes to the handling of the cars and the graphics. We don’t expect that this deal will last too long and it may sell out soon considering its such a bargain, so you will want to act now if you’re interested in testing out your digital driving skills before the New Year kicks in.

