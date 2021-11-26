 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Grab yourself this excellent Roku streamer at a super-low price

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Roku’s excellent Express 4K streamer has fallen to its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal from Amazon.

While the Express 4K is relatively inexpensive in the grand scheme of things, you can now get it for even less, with this £14 discount applied. Head over to Amazon UK and it’s available for £24.99.

Get the Roku Express 4K streamer for its lowest price yet

Get the Roku Express 4K streamer for its lowest price yet

Roku’s excellent 4K HDR streaming device hits its lowest ever price yet

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £14.01
  • £24.99
View Deal

That’s a terrific deal on a terrific 4K HDR streamer. The Roku Express went on sale earlier in 2021, replacing the HD Express model from a few years ago. It now supports HDR10+, adding to its skills and meaning that it play Amazon Prime Video content in its best light.

Set-up is easy and takes a couple of minutes to do, and an interface that’s one of the simpler ones to use, offering easy navigation and access to useful features. The app is even better, offering voice search which is much quicker to use than the physical remote.

There’s access to a wide range of apps, with the individual UK catch-up apps featuring alongside Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, NOW; BBC Sounds, Deezer, Tidal and Spotify; BT Sport, UFC, NBA for sports, Peloton and many more besides. If you’re after something with niche appeal the Roku likely has that, too.

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are included, and there’s compatibility with Amazon and Google digital assistants via a connected speaker.

Get the Roku Express 4K streamer for its lowest price yet

Get the Roku Express 4K streamer for its lowest price yet

Roku’s excellent 4K HDR streaming device hits its lowest ever price yet

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £14.01
  • £24.99
View Deal

There’s no Dolby Vision, but there’s HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ on deck, which is enough to show most apps in all their 4K HDR glory. Pair it with a capable 4K TV and there’s plenty of contrast and rich colours to view. Compared to similarly-priced streaming sticks, it’s the 4K resolution adds more detail and sharpness for a better overall image.

The Roku Express is the best 4K HDR streamer under £50, and with this deal you can grab yourself one for a super-low price.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Sale now live with huge tech price drops

Best Black Friday Deals: Sale now live with huge tech price drops

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Roku Express 4K Review

Roku Express 4K Review

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Disney Plus Review

Disney Plus Review

Kob Monney 6 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.