Grab yourself this excellent Roku streamer at a super-low price

Roku’s excellent Express 4K streamer has fallen to its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal from Amazon.

While the Express 4K is relatively inexpensive in the grand scheme of things, you can now get it for even less, with this £14 discount applied. Head over to Amazon UK and it’s available for £24.99.

Get the Roku Express 4K streamer for its lowest price yet Roku’s excellent 4K HDR streaming device hits its lowest ever price yet Amazon UK

Save £14.01

£24.99 View Deal

That’s a terrific deal on a terrific 4K HDR streamer. The Roku Express went on sale earlier in 2021, replacing the HD Express model from a few years ago. It now supports HDR10+, adding to its skills and meaning that it play Amazon Prime Video content in its best light.

Set-up is easy and takes a couple of minutes to do, and an interface that’s one of the simpler ones to use, offering easy navigation and access to useful features. The app is even better, offering voice search which is much quicker to use than the physical remote.

There’s access to a wide range of apps, with the individual UK catch-up apps featuring alongside Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, NOW; BBC Sounds, Deezer, Tidal and Spotify; BT Sport, UFC, NBA for sports, Peloton and many more besides. If you’re after something with niche appeal the Roku likely has that, too.

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are included, and there’s compatibility with Amazon and Google digital assistants via a connected speaker.

Get the Roku Express 4K streamer for its lowest price yet Roku’s excellent 4K HDR streaming device hits its lowest ever price yet Amazon UK

Save £14.01

£24.99 View Deal

There’s no Dolby Vision, but there’s HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ on deck, which is enough to show most apps in all their 4K HDR glory. Pair it with a capable 4K TV and there’s plenty of contrast and rich colours to view. Compared to similarly-priced streaming sticks, it’s the 4K resolution adds more detail and sharpness for a better overall image.

The Roku Express is the best 4K HDR streamer under £50, and with this deal you can grab yourself one for a super-low price.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.