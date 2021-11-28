Grab yourself New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for just £29.99 on Switch

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch has seen a handy price reduction this Black Friday.

You can currently save yourself £10 and pick it up from Very for £29.99, as opposed to its usual £39.99 price.

If you want to revisit an older Mario Bros title and have a fair bit of fun in the process, we’d definitely say to pick this up while stocks last.

Save £10 on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch this Black Friday Very are providing you with the chance to save a tenner or so on the fantastic New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe that harks back to the days of Mario platformers of old, and actually sees Luigi get himself a starring role in one for the very first time, alongside other staples like Toad. You can currently nab it for £29.99, and if you’re looking for some retro fun, this looks like a good place to start. Very

Was £39.99

£29.99 View Deal

In the grand context of things, this is a re-release of a nine-year-old Mario game that was originally released back on the Wii U in 2012. But with this newer upgrade, Nintendo has brought with it some handy dandy upgrades. First of all, you’ll get access to a couple of new characters including the loveable Toadette who helps bring even more fun to what was quite a great platformer when the game originally released.

As a character, Toadette can help to make the game easier with their omnidirectional movement in water and more precise jumps. So if you’re looking for a more relaxed platforming experience, it’s worth taking the time to play with Toadette in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe so you can get to grips with a classic once again.

In addition, this Ultimate version also gives you access to the New Super Luigi U expansion which provides the exact opposite experience to playing with Toadette. You’ll find yourself under some strict time limits and some tweaks to the game’s standard levels that take some time getting your head around. If you’re looking for quite a challenging experience, then taking a deep-dive into this expansion is certainly advisable.

If you are looking for a brilliant Super Mario Bros. title to get your teeth stuck into for Black Friday, then New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe should be a fantastic choice with its wide variety of characters, exciting new expansions and overall cutesy gameplay that everyone can get behind.

