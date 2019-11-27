Grab yourself five Sonic games for just 78p with this Humble Bundle offer

The latest Humble Bundle is all about Sega’s blue blur, offering some of the iconic hedgehog’s best games for a fraction of their usual price – and some of the proceeds go to charity, too!

Humble Bundle has a reputation of presenting players with some hugely valuable packages – offering a variety of games for a bargain price while also contributing to some excellent causes in the process.

Humble Sonic Bundle 2019 Humble Sonic Bundle 2019 The latest package from Humble Bundle compiles a bunch of classic titles in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise for a fraction of their usual price - whether you're after forgotten gems or some of his latest offerings.

The Humble Sonic Bundle 2019 is no different, consisting of a range of tiers where players can choose their own price before unlocking a range of different titles. Once you pass a different threshold, there’s the possibility of unlocking even more games.

You can pick up the lowest tier for just 78p and it will earn you the following games – Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 -Episode One and Sonic Adventure DX. That’s not a bad collection of games for the price of a chocolate bar.

The next branch, which comes in at less than a fiver, includes Sonic Generations, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 – Episode 2 and Sonic & Sega All Stars Racing. Not all of these games are hits, but having them for such a low price is definitely a bonus.

Finally – if you pay £7.78 you’ll have Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces – which is a double-edged sword of quality if we ever saw one. As we mentioned before, this tier will earn you this duo of games alongside everything we’ve mentioned so far.

Sonic the Hedgehog has had quite an unusual year – largely because of his upcoming film which has seen the character’s design completely reworked after colossal fan backlash. Now set to arrive in February 2020, the motion picture actually looks pretty rad. In terms of games, nothing is on the horizon, but we wouldn’t be surprised if something comes to PS5 and Xbox 2.

