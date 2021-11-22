 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Grab two Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for £70 with this Black Friday deal

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

You can bag yourself two 2nd generation Echo Show 5 Displays with this cracking Black Friday deal for under £70.

If you’ve been on the lookout for some of the best Black Friday deals but find that you keep coming up short, check out our latest find; the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 is now just £39.99, but you can grab two for only £69.98 with the code ECHOSHOW5.

The Echo Show 5 is the baby of the Show line-up, sitting with a 5-inch display, it can be used in any room of the house but in our review, we noted that it works best as a bedside table companion.

The 2nd gen Echo Show 5 just got a lot cheaper for Black Friday

The 2nd gen Echo Show 5 just got a lot cheaper for Black Friday

Smarten up your home on the cheap with this latest Black Friday deal from Amazon; two Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for only £69.98 when you use the code ECHOSHOW5.

  • Amazon
  • Use code ECHOSHOW5
  • Two Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for £69.98

  • Amazon
  • Use code ECHOSHOW5
  • Two Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for £69.98
View Deal

The Echo Show 5 looks similar to its predecessor, but this time it’s been made with 30% post-consumer recycled plastics and 100% post-consumer recycled fabric and die-cast aluminium.

Looking past the environmental benefits, the Echo Show is an Amazon product, meaning that you get the full range of Alexa features here. She can check the weather, inform you of any upcoming appointments and can answer some general knowledge questions.

You can also use it to perform smart home commands, such as turning up your smart thermostat or turning on your smart lightbulb; anyone with smart products already in their home will see a huge benefit from having a smart home hub like the Echo Show.

The display here means that you can watch any smart security cameras or doorbells, as well as catch up with Netflix or YouTube, as those streaming sites, as well as Amazon Prime, are supported.

If you do choose to use this as a bedside clock, the Echo Show 5 has an ambient light sensor that drops the brightness of its screen at night, and a Night Mode that lets you choose when it’s dark out; helpful for these very early nights.

The 2nd gen Echo Show 5 just got a lot cheaper for Black Friday

The 2nd gen Echo Show 5 just got a lot cheaper for Black Friday

Smarten up your home on the cheap with this latest Black Friday deal from Amazon; two Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for only £69.98 when you use the code ECHOSHOW5.

  • Amazon
  • Use code ECHOSHOW5
  • Two Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for £69.98
View Deal

All in all, we gave the 2nd Echo Show 5 4/5 stars and a Trusted Recommends badge, with standout features being the full set of Echo Show features, and how well the device works as a bedside clock.

If you’re looking for even more of the best Black Friday deals this month, keep an eye on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be scouting the web for all the latest and greatest discounts.

