Grab this MSI portable monitor for just £149 in Black Friday sale

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Portable monitors can be especially useful if you’re someone who wants to add a second screen to your desk. Enter the MSI Optix MAG162V, which Amazon is offering with a Black Friday price cut.

It can be yours for just £149, which is a 54% discount on the monitor’s £321.99 original price.

If this MSI monitor deal doesn’t tickle your fancy, then stick around for our best Black Friday deals round-up. There, our team will be adding more offers and discounts as the sales rolls on over the weekend – be it more monitors, laptops, smart speakers, air fryers or anything else.

It would appear that MSI has taken the word portable rather literally with the Optix MAG162V, given it looks to be an especially slim monitor, complete with an integrated stand and a total weight of 1kg. This means it weighs less than an equivalent screen-sized laptop and should be easy to carry around.

The MSI MAG162V also features a formidable screen. At 15.6 inches, it has a Full HD resolution to offer decent picture quality and the powers of IPS tech for solid colour reproduction and viewing angles.

As for ports, the MSI MAG162V provides both USB-C and Mini-HDMI, which should allow it to connect to a wide range of devices. There is also a pair of built-in speakers so you can potentially watch videos or series here, and it should sound alright.

In taking a look at its pricing history, the MSI MAG162V has been on the receiving end of a big price cut in real terms – its first in a good few months. This means that if you’re thinking of grabbing a solid portable monitor, you may want to pull the trigger on this one, given its price may go back up sooner rather than later.

Keepa MSI Optix MAG162V. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

