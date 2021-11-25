Grab this cracking deal on the terrific Beosound A1 speaker while you can

We hardly ever see deals on Bang & Olufsen products, but there’s an excellent one to be had for the Beosound A1 2nd generation wireless speaker.

For a few days only, Amazon has discounted the Beosound A1 by £40, reducing it to £169.99.

Save on Bang and Olufsen’s excellent Beosound A1 speaker Save £40 on the terrific B&O portable speaker at Amazon Amazon UK

Save £40

Now £159.99 View Deal

That may still seem a high price to pay for a portable Bluetooth speaker, but it brings it in line with near rivals the Sonos Roam and JBL Charge 5, and it’s also one of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested in recent years.

The verdict we gave it was: “the Beosound A1 brings a few design tweaks and adds Alexa to its repertoire of features, but it’s the excellent sound that will grab your attention.”

It’s the first Bluetooth-only speaker to have voice assistance, using Alexa via your smartphone. She responds to your queries with haste, so you can always get an answer on whatever subject you’re pondering about when you’re out and about.

The design is elegantly simple as you’d expect from B&O. Resembling an oversized hockey puck, the leather base is waterproof with acoustic holes drilled holes drilled into the aluminium top surface to disperse sound. It’s available in a range of colours, all of which have been discounted as part of the sale.

The specification has been improved with the Bluetooth connection bumped up to v5.1 and aptX Adaptive streaming, with Apple Fast Pair, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair meaning you can connect this speaker to another device very easily.

At IP67 the Beosound A1 is fully dust- and waterproof, so it’s more than capable of surviving the great outdoors. Battery life has been improved, jumping from the previous model’s four hours to 18 at typical listening volumes. You’ll be able to get a day’s listening if you not more.

And this is one of the more talented portable speaker performances we’ve tested. It produces a natural, neutral sound, exuding expert tonal balance across the frequency range. For a speaker of this size, bass is emphatic and vocal clarity is really clear. It’s a stupendous sounding speaker.

This is an excellent deal for a speaker that’s not often reduced and certainly not by this much. One of the best-sounding portable speakers for less? It’s a cracker of a deal.

