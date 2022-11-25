 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Grab this Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Reece Bithrey
OLED laptops are becoming more common as the days go by, and as a result, they’re also getting cheaper. A prime example is this Asus ZenBook Flip 14 OLED, which has had just under £200 taken off its price at Amazon for Black Friday.

To be specific, this Asus ZenBook Flip 14 OLED is available for £997 from Amazon, where its price was £1183.86. This represents a total 44% reduction or very nearly half price!

This particular Zenbook Flip 14 OLED comes with a formidable-looking spec sheet, complete with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, which is a decent processor for productivity laptops, and should allow for good performance in a range of tasks, including both productivity workloads and more intense ones, too.

Grab the Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

Grab the Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED laptop in this Black Friday stonker

This Amazon Black Friday stonker gives you a powerful Asus OLED convertible laptop with some formidable specs for a whole lot less.

  • Amazon
  • Save £186.86
  • Now £997
View Deal

Perhaps the real highlight of this Zenbook Flip 14 OLED is its OLED screen, and its 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution, which should work together to offer detailed visuals and impressive contrast.

This display is also a touchscreen, and the laptop itself also includes a stylus if you want to engage in any drawing or extra precise workflows. To add to this, a quoted 550 nits of brightness aids in the overall vibrancy, and a 90Hz refresh rate offers an added boost to how smooth output should be.

The Keepa graph below demonstrates how this is the lowest price this particular laptop has been, compared to earlier in the year. This maybe won’t be a deal that sticks around for too long, so we’d recommend acting fast if you’re in the market for a new laptop and want to take advantage of an OLED screen while doing so.

Keepa Asus Zenbook Flip 14 OLED. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

