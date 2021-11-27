Grab this amazing robot vacuum nearly half price with Amazon’s Black Friday deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum by 47% on a this limited time Black Friday deal, marking the perfect opportunity to level up your smart home setup.

The deal is live now and lets you pick up the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for £132.99. That’s a healthy £117 discount on the robot vacuum’s regular £249.99 price.

We’d recommend any bargain hunter looking for a robot vacuum take advantage of the deal ASAP as Black Friday is coming to its end in the next couple of deals, making it unlikely we’ll see such a big discount again this year.

The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX is nearly half price Grab the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum for nearly half price with this awesome Black Friday deal. Amazon UK

Was £249.99, now £132.99 (Save 47%) View Deal

We haven’t reviewed the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, but its 4.5/5 customer satisfaction rating on Amazon and our experience reviewing other eufy vacuums makes us confident it’ll deliver reliable and effective cleaning. The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid, Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid, Eufy RoboVac 30C and Eufy HomeVac H30 all scored 4/5 and earned recommended badges when we reviewed them.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, as you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the cheapest price the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX has retailed for this year. We’d strongly recommend taking advantage of the deal if you want a robot vacuum as a result. Keepa is a price tracking tool that keeps tabs on retail prices on Amazon and eBay.

The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX is one of many awesome products to get a healthy Black Friday discount this year. Since the big day last Friday we’ve seen huge discounts on some of 2021’s biggest products. These include everything from massive savings on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, to huge discounts on Apple’s M1 iMac.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews throughout Black Friday 2021. Our team of product experts will be scouring all the major, and trustworthy, stores to offer their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.