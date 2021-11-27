 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a bargain price

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

You can treat yourself to a pair of Samsung’s premium true wireless headphones in this incredible deal that has seen the price shoot down by £70.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the brand’s top earbuds, and this Black Friday they’re available just for £149, netting you a saving of £70 alongside great-sounding audio.

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a bargain price

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a bargain price

This Black Friday deal sees the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds reduced by £70, making them a real bargain for audiophiles on the hunt for great-sounding true wireless headphones.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219, now just £149
View Deal

There are so many true wireless earphones out there fighting for airtime, but Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are among the very best that you can buy right now.

The sound quality is very good, giving a neutral profile that suits many different music styles, and at the same time the Active Noise Cancellation also works very well to blot out intrusive noise from the surrounding environment, so that you can listen to your music in peace.

Where these buds are among the very best is actually in their robust design, which is certified to IPX78; they can survive water immersion up to 1 metre for 30 minutes, and are scratch resistant too so they’ll stay looking new for longer.

The only niggling problem we found is that they sometimes didn’t get the best in-ear fit and might need a bit of readjusting as you wear them through the day. You’ll get 28 hours of battery life in total with ANC switched off, and 18 hours when it’s enabled; they’re compatible with Qi wireless charging too, for added convenience.

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a bargain price

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a bargain price

This Black Friday deal sees the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds reduced by £70, making them a real bargain for audiophiles on the hunt for great-sounding true wireless headphones.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219, now just £149
View Deal

You need to treat yourself to this fantastic deal if you want awesome true wireless audio and a handsome saving of £70 to boot. If you’re on the hunt for even more bargains today, head over to our Black Friday deals page to find savings on mobile phones, PCs, TVs, and much more.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers continue into Saturday afternoon

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers continue into Saturday afternoon

Thomas Deehan 34 mins ago
How to find out price history on Amazon this Black Friday

How to find out price history on Amazon this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to avoid scams online: Protect your new gadgets this Black Friday

How to avoid scams online: Protect your new gadgets this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.