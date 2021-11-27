You can treat yourself to a pair of Samsung’s premium true wireless headphones in this incredible deal that has seen the price shoot down by £70.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the brand’s top earbuds, and this Black Friday they’re available just for £149, netting you a saving of £70 alongside great-sounding audio.

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a bargain price This Black Friday deal sees the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds reduced by £70, making them a real bargain for audiophiles on the hunt for great-sounding true wireless headphones. Amazon

Was £219, now just £149 View Deal

There are so many true wireless earphones out there fighting for airtime, but Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are among the very best that you can buy right now.

The sound quality is very good, giving a neutral profile that suits many different music styles, and at the same time the Active Noise Cancellation also works very well to blot out intrusive noise from the surrounding environment, so that you can listen to your music in peace.

Where these buds are among the very best is actually in their robust design, which is certified to IPX78; they can survive water immersion up to 1 metre for 30 minutes, and are scratch resistant too so they’ll stay looking new for longer.

The only niggling problem we found is that they sometimes didn’t get the best in-ear fit and might need a bit of readjusting as you wear them through the day. You’ll get 28 hours of battery life in total with ANC switched off, and 18 hours when it’s enabled; they’re compatible with Qi wireless charging too, for added convenience.

Grab these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a bargain price This Black Friday deal sees the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds reduced by £70, making them a real bargain for audiophiles on the hunt for great-sounding true wireless headphones. Amazon

Was £219, now just £149 View Deal

You need to treat yourself to this fantastic deal if you want awesome true wireless audio and a handsome saving of £70 to boot. If you’re on the hunt for even more bargains today, head over to our Black Friday deals page to find savings on mobile phones, PCs, TVs, and much more.