 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

You can grab the Sonos One Gen 2 smart speaker for just £159.20 thanks to this awesome eBay early Black Friday deal.

The deal sheds a massive £40 off the smart speaker’s regular price. We’d recommend taking advantage of the deal as soon as possible, as the deal’s only set to run until November 18 and presents a healthy 20% saving on one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite smart speakers.

To take advantage of the deal you’ll need to enter the discount code ‘BLACKFRIDAYUK‘ when shopping on eBay using the below link.

There’s almost £40 off the Sonos One Gen 2 in eBay’s Black Friday sale

There’s almost £40 off the Sonos One Gen 2 in eBay’s Black Friday sale

Head over to eBay with the code ‘BLACKFRIDAYUK’ and you can get a discount on the Sonos One Gen 2, bringing it down from £200 to £159.20

  • eBay UK
  • Use code BLACKFRIDAYUK
  • Was £200
View Deal

The Sonos One Gen 2 is part of a select number of smart speakers to earn a recommended badge from Trusted Reviews team of product experts, having scored 4.5/5 when we reviewed it.

Perks include the simple and effective multi-room support that Sonos smart speakers are famous for, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, fantastic sound quality, plus a compact unassuming design that’ll neatly slot into any home environment.

“The Sonos One is a powerful and neat audio player that slots neatly into an existing Sonos setup, giving you the full multi-room capabilities. This isn’t just a great music player but the most flexible smart speaker, too,” we concluded in our Sonos One Gen 2 review.

The combination of great features, plus the current discount, make the Sonos One Gen 2 an ideal purchase this Black Friday for any buyer looking to start or extend their home’s multi-room audio set-up.

There’s almost £40 off the Sonos One Gen 2 in eBay’s Black Friday sale

There’s almost £40 off the Sonos One Gen 2 in eBay’s Black Friday sale

Head over to eBay with the code ‘BLACKFRIDAYUK’ and you can get a discount on the Sonos One Gen 2, bringing it down from £200 to £159.20

  • eBay UK
  • Use code BLACKFRIDAYUK
  • Was £200
View Deal

The Sonos One Gen 2 is one of many great products to get an early Black Friday discount this year. Despite Black Friday technically not happening until next week, numerous retailers have already started pumping out early discounts on big products ranging from top end OLED TVs to next-generation games consoles.

The team at Trusted Reviews will be on hand offering curated advice on all the best Black Friday deals to arrive this year, so make sure to keep checking back with us regularly.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Big offers on Xbox Series S and LG OLED TVs

Best Black Friday Deals: Big offers on Xbox Series S and LG OLED TVs

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
If you buy one thing this Black Friday, it should be a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4

If you buy one thing this Black Friday, it should be a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Best multi-room speakers: 4 great options for your home

Best multi-room speakers: 4 great options for your home

Kob Monney 6 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.