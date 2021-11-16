Grab the Sonos One Gen 2 on the cheap with this early Black Friday deal

You can grab the Sonos One Gen 2 smart speaker for just £159.20 thanks to this awesome eBay early Black Friday deal.

The deal sheds a massive £40 off the smart speaker’s regular price. We’d recommend taking advantage of the deal as soon as possible, as the deal’s only set to run until November 18 and presents a healthy 20% saving on one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite smart speakers.

To take advantage of the deal you’ll need to enter the discount code ‘BLACKFRIDAYUK‘ when shopping on eBay using the below link.

There’s almost £40 off the Sonos One Gen 2 in eBay’s Black Friday sale Head over to eBay with the code ‘BLACKFRIDAYUK’ and you can get a discount on the Sonos One Gen 2, bringing it down from £200 to £159.20 eBay UK

The Sonos One Gen 2 is part of a select number of smart speakers to earn a recommended badge from Trusted Reviews team of product experts, having scored 4.5/5 when we reviewed it.

Perks include the simple and effective multi-room support that Sonos smart speakers are famous for, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, fantastic sound quality, plus a compact unassuming design that’ll neatly slot into any home environment.

“The Sonos One is a powerful and neat audio player that slots neatly into an existing Sonos setup, giving you the full multi-room capabilities. This isn’t just a great music player but the most flexible smart speaker, too,” we concluded in our Sonos One Gen 2 review.

The combination of great features, plus the current discount, make the Sonos One Gen 2 an ideal purchase this Black Friday for any buyer looking to start or extend their home’s multi-room audio set-up.

The Sonos One Gen 2 is one of many great products to get an early Black Friday discount this year. Despite Black Friday technically not happening until next week, numerous retailers have already started pumping out early discounts on big products ranging from top end OLED TVs to next-generation games consoles.

The team at Trusted Reviews will be on hand offering curated advice on all the best Black Friday deals to arrive this year, so make sure to keep checking back with us regularly.