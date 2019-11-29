Vodafone has a phenomenal Black Friday Galaxy S9 saving of £312

Vodafone’s incredible deal for the Samsung Galaxy S9 will save you £312 this Black Friday.

Samsung’s flagship smartphone from last year is now available on a cut-price contract from Vodafone. For £31 per month, and a one-off upfront payment of £9, the handset will be yours – along with unlimited data, minutes, and texts every month for its 24 month duration.

Samsung Galaxy S9 available for £31 with unlimited data Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) The Galaxy S9 remains a top performer, and unlimited data, minutes, and texts make this a very tempting prospect.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 arrived on the scene in 2018, and was one of the best handsets on the market back then. Time has since passed, but has not been unkind to this flagship smartphone.

It still has a stunning, immersive OLED screen, and the internals pack a punch that few of today’s mid-range devices can compete with. If you want flagship specs at a reasonable price, we argue that now it’s “a better choice than it was at launch”.

Along with the handset, this contract delivers unlimited data, minutes, and texts every month – so you can stream, browse, and download to your heart’s content, without having to keep an eye on your tariff. It’s a freedom you’re likely to relish thanks to that gorgeous screen, which would make the ideal companion to a Netflix binge-watching session.

Though the Galaxy S9 is not the most recent of Samsung’s phone, it still holds up admirably and is likely to give you better performance than most recently-released mid-range phones available today. If you want a great screen and a punchy processor — and not forgetting all that unlimited data — then this is certainly a contract worth considering.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…