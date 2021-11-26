Grab the Razer Barracuda X on the cheap with this Black Friday deal

The Razer Barracuda X is a marvellous headset and it’s just been heavily discount on Amazon with a fresh Black Friday deal.

You can pick it up now for just £55.99. This is a massive 44% reduction on its usual £99.99 RRP.

If you’re in the market for a brilliant multi-platform that provides some convenient connectivity and good all-round audio, then we’d say that the Barracuda X is a marvellous choice and is well-worth picking up.

First and foremost, it’s quite professional looking for a gaming headset, featuring a smooth, matted plastic finish. It’s also rather comfortable with oodles of breathable padding across the headband and earcups. This makes it a great choice for people who enjoy long gaming sessions.

Its audio is also pretty well-balanced and detailed with the 40mm Triforce drivers offering a good overall audio experience. This isn’t just true when you use the Barracuda X for gaming, during testing we found it’s equally impressive when listening to music.

If you're still in any doubt as to how good this Barracuda X deal actually is, take a look at the Keepa graph below.

The Barracuda X is a versatile headset that is able to connect to all sorts of devices including the PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch. This is taken care of by a plug-and-play USB-C wireless connection which also means there should be very little to no audio latency either.

A quoted 20 hours of battery life is also pretty good, meaning the Barracuda X should be able to go the distance if you’re gaming or using it on conference calls, and in addition, its cardioid microphone is also pretty crisp.

For those wanting a versatile headset for gaming and chatting with mates on multiple devices, the Razer Barracuda X is a marvellous choice with some detailed audio, a crisp microphone, suave design and decent battery life. Honestly, go and pick one up whilst you can.

