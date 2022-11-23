Grab the Pixel 6 Pro for £499 before Black Friday
Currys is currently offering the Pixel 6 Pro for just £499 ahead of Black Friday, which is a huge £350 discount on the phone’s launch price.
The beloved British electrical retailer is already offering the Pixel 6 Pro at a heavily discounted price of £599, which is £250 less than the (admittedly pre-Pixel 7 Pro) RRP. But if you then enter PIXEL100 at the checkout, you can secure a further £100 off the final price.
That’s £499 for a phone that we called “one of 2021’s best camera and Android phones” in our 4.5-star review.
Get £350 off the Pixel 6 Pro
Currys is selling the Pixel 6 Pro for just £499 by way of a heavy £250 price cut and a further £100 discount code. Just enter PIXEL100 at checkout.
- Currys
- Save £350 with PIXEL100
- Now £499
If you think that our view of the Pixel 6 Pro has degraded significantly with the arrival of its replacement, the Pixel 7 Pro, you’d be wrong. While the Pixel 7 Pro is another excellent phone, one of our few criticisms of its was that it was “Not a huge upgrade on the Pixel 6 Pro”.
The design, camera set-up, and even the performance are very similar between the two generations. Add in the fact that Google has promised to support the Pixel 6 Pro with software upgrades for five years, and you’ll start to see what a tempting proposition this Currys Black Friday deal is.
Indeed, for an indicator of just how good a deal this is, consider Google’s own Pixel 6 Pro Black Friday deal. The big G is selling its former flagship for £750, which is £100 off the RRP and a whopping £250 more than this Currys deal.
Hurry though, because that Currys PIXEL100 checkout code expires on November 29, just a day after the whole Black Friday sales bonanza wraps up.
