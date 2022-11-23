 large image

Grab the Pixel 6 Pro for £499 before Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Currys is currently offering the Pixel 6 Pro for just £499 ahead of Black Friday, which is a huge £350 discount on the phone’s launch price.

The beloved British electrical retailer is already offering the Pixel 6 Pro at a heavily discounted price of £599, which is £250 less than the (admittedly pre-Pixel 7 Pro) RRP. But if you then enter PIXEL100 at the checkout, you can secure a further £100 off the final price.

That’s £499 for a phone that we called “one of 2021’s best camera and Android phones” in our 4.5-star review.

If you think that our view of the Pixel 6 Pro has degraded significantly with the arrival of its replacement, the Pixel 7 Pro, you’d be wrong. While the Pixel 7 Pro is another excellent phone, one of our few criticisms of its was that it was “Not a huge upgrade on the Pixel 6 Pro”.

The design, camera set-up, and even the performance are very similar between the two generations. Add in the fact that Google has promised to support the Pixel 6 Pro with software upgrades for five years, and you’ll start to see what a tempting proposition this Currys Black Friday deal is.

Indeed, for an indicator of just how good a deal this is, consider Google’s own Pixel 6 Pro Black Friday deal. The big G is selling its former flagship for £750, which is £100 off the RRP and a whopping £250 more than this Currys deal.

Hurry though, because that Currys PIXEL100 checkout code expires on November 29, just a day after the whole Black Friday sales bonanza wraps up.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

