Grab the Philips Hue starter kit for less than half price while stocks last

You can grab the Philips Hue Starter Kit for less than half price thanks to this stellar Currys Black Friday deal.

The deal’s live now and lets you pickup the Philips Hue Starter Kit for £55. That’s a massive £65 saving on the Philips Hue Starter Kit’s regular £120 retail price.

The starter kit nabs you a bridge and two smart Philips Hue light bulbs, which is a great start to any smart lighting setup.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit is better than half price on this deal Start your smart home journey with this cracking Philips Hue Black Friday deal from Currys Currys

Was £119.99, now £54.99 (Save £65) View Deal

We’d recommend any budding smart home builder take advantage of the deal as Philips Hue remains one of our favourite smart lighting products, offering robust customisability, a wonderfully user friendly control system and compatibility with most digital assistants.

In our Philips Hue review Homes Editor, David Ludlow praised the smart lighting platform giving it an impressive 4.5/5 recommended score.

“There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond,” concluded Ludlow in his Philips Hue review.

“While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent. You can check out the alternatives in our best smart lighting round-up, but if you don’t want to mess around with the wiring in your home, this is the smart lighting system to buy.”

At this price the Hue starter kit is an absolute steal and one of the best Black Friday smart home deals we’ve spotted this year.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit is one of many products to get a decent discount this Black Friday. Since the event began we’ve seen great savings on everything from top-of-the-line wireless headphones to super smart robot vacuum cleaners appear.

We’re expecting more great deals to appear in the run up to and during Cyber Monday, which is set to begin at Midnight tonight. Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be on hand to offer their curated picks of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to appear this year.