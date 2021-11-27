 large image

Grab the Apple Watch 5 with your choice of band on eBay’s latest Black Friday deal

eBay’s offering a 10% discount on the Apple Watch 5 series of smartwatches this Black Friday.

The deal is live now and lets you grab a certified refurbished base Apple Watch 5 with your choice on band colour for a modest £215.95 when you use the code EBAY10 at the checkout.

We’d recommend any bargain hunter looking for a smartwatch or health tracker take advantage of the deal. Apple products don’t traditionally get discounts and the price is a marked discount on the Watch 5’s original £399.99 RRP.

eBay's slashed 10% off the Apple Watch 5 this Black Friday

eBay's offering the Apple Watch 5 with your choice of colour and band with 10% off on this certified refurbished deal

The Watch 5 isn’t the latest version of Apple’s wearable line, with the firm releasing the Apple Watch 6 alongside the iPhone 13 earlier this year, but it remains a fantastic option for most buyers.

It shares the same core features as its new sibling, with highlights including a brilliant always-on display, robust health and fitness tracking services and the industry leading app library WatchOS is famous for.

The led deputy and mobile editor Max Parker to give it a 4.5/5 recommended score in his Apple Watch 5 review, where he concluded:

“The Apple Watch 5 is simply the best smartwatch around. Apple’s class-leading wearable continues to be one of the brand’s finest products being both elegant and practical.”

The Apple Watch 5 is one of many great products to get an atypical discount this Black Friday. Over this year’s deals bonanza we’ve also seen unexpected discounts on the iPhone 11, M1 iMac, and MacBook Pro.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews over Black Friday 2021 as our team of product experts will be on hand throughout offering their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals to arrive this year.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews' and Recombu's editorial output. He has over a decade's experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

