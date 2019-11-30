Grab the SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away half price on this awesome Black Friday deal

Currys PC World has slashed the price of the SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away bagless upright vacuum cleaner in half on this stellar Black Friday deal.

The deal is live this second and lets you pick up the SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away for just £139, a huge saving on its regular £279 price – and further proof that some of the best Black Friday deals will be rolling out all weekend.

If you’re on the hunt for a new vac, you could do a lot worse than the SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away. The SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away scored an impressive 4/5 during our review. Key benefits include a wonderfully versatile design, top notch cleaning on stairs and hardwood floors and a clever twin brush forehead add on.

As we noted in our in-depth SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away review:

“Versatile and effective, the NV800UKT offers mains-powered vacuuming as an upright, cylinder and even a stick-style lightweight cleaner. The twin rollers, polishing action of the soft bar, great LED lighting and solid suction get the better of dirt on a wide range of surfaces. The Lift-Away core and detail tools make stair cleaning easy. Shark’s NV800UKT is a great all-round cleaner – compromised only by its hefty weight and small bin.”

The SHARK DuoClean Lift-Away is one of many vacuums to have its price slashed this Black Friday. We’ve seen stellar discounts on everything from Dyson cordless sets to futuristic Neatatmo robot vacuums hit the stores this deals season.

Make sure to keep checking our best Black Friday vacuum deals for our experts’ picks of the best discounts. Also keep tabs on our Black Friday Currys PC World deals page to stay apprise of the retail giants latest and greatest deals.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…