Grab this PS4 Pro bundle with FIFA 20 and two more blockbusters for just £310

If you’ve yet to snap up a gaming console this Black Friday weekend, the bundles are still coming thick and fast despite the actual day itself now being behind us.

As part of its Cyber Monday selection of deals, Amazon UK is offering a PS4 Pro 1TB bundle alongside FIFA 20, Rage 2 and The Division 2 for just £309.99.

Fifa 20 PS4 Pro 1TB Bundle (PS4) + Rage 2 + The Division 2 Limited Amazon Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) Fifa 20 PS4 Pro 1TB Bundle (PS4) + Rage 2 + The Division 2 Limited Amazon Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) The Cyber Monday deals are beginning to emerge from Amazon UK - starting with this PS4 Pro 1TB bundle with a trio of excellent games in the form of Rage 2, FIFA 20 and The Division 2.

Even during the Black Friday weekend, buying all of these items separately will cost you an extra £33, and once that’s over, the saving will be even bigger. So, if you’re after a 4K console with a few excellent games to showcase it with, this is a great bundle to consider.

“The PS4 Pro is the undisputed console champ no longer, but if you’re looking for a step up into 4K gaming, it’s still the best deal in town,” reads our review of the console, which is still one of the finest pieces of gaming hardware you can pick up right now.

While the PS5 is on the horizon, Sony has confirmed that a number of your existing games, peripherals and other goodies will work thanks to dedicated backwards compatibility. Once the new console comes out next year, you’ll be able to access your entire PS4 library with no trouble at all. That’s the plan anyway.

FIFA 20 is also another worthwhile entry in Electronic Art’s football series, introducing a number of interesting refinements and additions to the formula. Volta is the biggest new introduction – a mode inspired by the long-dormant FIFA Street series.

‘It remains a gorgeous and fun-to-play football game that’s as addictive as ever. The addition of Volta adds some much-needed variety and the quick matches filled with skills and elaborate game celebrations are fun,’ reads our 4/5 review.

Fifa 20 PS4 Pro 1TB Bundle (PS4) + Rage 2 + The Division 2 Limited Amazon Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) Fifa 20 PS4 Pro 1TB Bundle (PS4) + Rage 2 + The Division 2 Limited Amazon Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) The Cyber Monday deals are beginning to emerge from Amazon UK - starting with this PS4 Pro 1TB bundle with a trio of excellent games in the form of Rage 2, FIFA 20 and The Division 2.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…