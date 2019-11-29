Black Friday 2019 is here and the bargains are coming thick and fast, and if you’re a gamer, it’s arguably hard to resist some of the discounts being thrown around right now.

Currys PC World is currently offering a Dualshock 4 controller in a range of snazzy colours for just £29.99, and it also comes with six months of Spotify Premium as an added bonus. If you’re looking to bring a few extra peripherals into your collection, this is an awfully tempting offer.

Dualshock 4 Controller + Six months of Spotify Premium membership

In terms of colours, Currys PC World has the following ones in stock – Black, Blue, Patterned, Purple, Red, Silver/Grey and White. Personally, I’m awfully keen to pick up a purple controller to compliment my console – and the Spotify makes it even more appetizing.

Ever since the PS4’s launch in 2013, the Dualshock 4 range has been expanded with a variety of different colours and designs – whether you’re after a particular paint job or a limited-edition decal inspired by your favourite games. There’s so many to choice from across the internet, but rarely are they found at such a good price.

Sony’s next generation console – PS5 – is coming our way in 2020, and it’s highly likely that all existing controllers and other accessories will work given the company’s dedication to backwards compatibility. So if you decide to invest in a gamepad now you don’t need to worry about abandoning it in the coming months. You can jump onto a new console feeling both comfortable and confident in your choice of controller.

Spotify Premium is a brilliant addition, and is available to use on PS4 when you’re playing the majority of games. Once logged in, all you need to do is hold the home button and navigate to the right menu. From here you can customise playlists and engage tunes to your heart’s content. It really is that easy.

