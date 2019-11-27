Grab NordVPN with 70% off on this awesome Black Friday deal

NordVPN is offering a 70% discount and three months free access to new subscribers to its three year contract plan on a stellar Black Friday deal.

The deal will see subscribers get three extra months added to their new three year plan and drop the monthly fee to a modest $3.49/month, which is unprecedentedly good value.

The deal grants users access to all NordVPNs services, which work on desktop and mobile devices.

Nord VPN is one of Trusted Reviews recommended virtual private networks. The service is a constant feature in our best VPN guide, offering a wealth of advanced features.

Highlights include a wide array and choice of servers, solid privacy controls, a clear no logging policy for privacy focussed users and a solid track record for getting around geo-restrictions to popular streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

As we noted in our NordVPN review:

“If you’re a streaming media enthusiast, NordVPN provides a combination of features and pretty quick download speeds.”

Even if you don’t jump on this deal we’d really recommend you getting a VPN. VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are useful tools that help you protect your privacy online and access location specific services, like US Netflix.

They work by setting up an encrypted tunnel between the device being used and the VPN provider’s servers, making it more difficult for companies, governments and hackers to siphon or steal information mid-transit.

Decent VPNs, like Nord, also let you pick the location of the server you’re using, which is why you can use it to access local services, like that region’s Netflix.

NordVPN is one of may great products to get a decent discount this Black Friday. We’ve seen a wealth of other top notch products, including iPhones, gaming laptops and TVs get significant price drops over the last few days.

We’re expecting yet more deals to appear over week and through Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2019 deals guide to see our curated picks of the best discounts.

Best Black Friday VPN Deals ExpressVPN One of the most trusted VPN's on the market, ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. This Black Friday you can get a whopping 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription this Black Friday and save 83% off your total bill as well as an extra three months complimentary. CyberGhost Ideal for privacy conscious users and those who are looking to stream abroad. Sign up with Cyberghost now with this juicy Black Friday deal and receive 3 years for the price of 1 costing you a total of just £33 per year. Private Internet Access Equipped with a VPN kill switch and IPv6 leak protection are two of many reasons Private Internet Access is rated as our top VPN for security. Get yourself a year subscription and save 67% on this amazing Black Friday deal.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…