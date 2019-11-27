Grab the Kindle Paperwhite with 30% off on this awesome Black Friday deal

Amazon’s slashed 30% off the stellar Kindle Paperwhite’s price on a limited time Black Friday deal that’s too good to miss.

The deal knocks £35 off the Kindle Paperwhite’s RRP letting you grab it for a meagre £84.99 – the best price we’ve seen for months. We’d really recommend grabbing the e-reader while you can. Amazon products always sell out fairly quickly during Black Friday and, based off our past experience, Kindles move particularly fast.

The Kindle Paperwhite is also a great product that’s perfect for any avid reader, traveler and an ideal gift for friends and family this Christmas.

The Paperwhite is one of a very elite number of products to score 5/5 during our review process and is currently THE best e-reader on the market. Highlights include a portable, waterproof design that’s perfect for travel or bath time reading, a stellar screen and stellar battery life.

The device also comes with access to Amazon’s stellar Kindle store, which has a wealth of bestsellers, classics and rare books to choose from.

As an added perk, Amazon’s also listing the Kindle Paperwhite with a Prime delivery option. This means that if you order it now, then the Kindle Paperwhite will arrive by the end play tomorrow, at the latest.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of many Amazon products to get a Black Friday discount. We’ve also seen decent price drops on Echo speakers, the Echo Show and Fire TV Stick. We’re expecting yet more stellar Black Friday Amazon deals to appear throughout the week through to Cyber Monday. Stay tuned at Trusted Reviews for our curated picks of the best.

