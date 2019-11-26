Grab a 9.7-inch Apple iPad with 25% off on this phenomenal Black Friday Deal

Amazon’s slashed a massive 26% off the latest generation 9.7-inch Apple iPad in an early Black Friday deal that’s too good to miss.

The deal is live now and let’s you nab the 128GB, Wi-Fi and Cellular configuration of the 9.7-inch iPad for a modest £399.99. The price is the best we’ve seen since September and a marked £140 saving on the Apple tablet’s regular £539.99 RRP – making it a perfect time to pick up a new iPad.

The new iPad is one of the best we’ve reviewed in quite some time. It earned a place as one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite tablets by bringing some of the more expensive iPad Pro line’s best features to a lower price point.

Highlights include support for the Apple Pencil Stylus and attachable keyboard cover. The combination makes the iPad a fully functioning laptop replacement for students looking for a mobile sketch or essay writing station.

It also retains all the key entertainment chops that have made past iPad’s great. Highlights include one of the best screens on the market, stellar speakers, a massive app and games library and top notch performance, thanks to the use of an Apple A-series chip.

Make no mistake the iPad is still one of the best tablets on the market for most people and an absolute steal at this price.

As an added bonus the 9.7-inch iPad is currently being sold with Prime. So if you have Amazon Prime membership you can have it in your hands less than 24 hours after ordering.

The iPad is one of many bits of Apple kit to get a hefty discount this Black Friday. We’ve also seen stellar deals pop up for everything from Apple iPhones to the company’s shiny new AirPods Pro true-wireless earbuds. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our best Black Friday Apple Deals guide for our curated picks of the best discounts.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…