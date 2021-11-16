The iPhone 13 Mini is one of the smallest iPhones available, packing in all the next-gen features, and you can get one with 100GB of data for just £39 a month.

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals then Fonehouse has exactly what you’re looking for, as you can have an iPhone 13 Mini for just £39 with no upfront costs.

This 24-month contract is with Three, so once you’re in you won’t have to worry about replacing your contract for at least two years. And at that point, it’ll be in time for another Black Friday deal.

Go small this year with this iPhone 13 Mini deal This Fonehouse deal is very tempting; snatch up an iPhone 13 Mini for just £39 a month with no upfront costs. Fonehouse

No upfront costs

£39 a month View Deal

You will be treated to 100GB of 5G data (which we don’t see anyone working through regularly) as well as unlimited calls and texts. 5G is the next generation of mobile technology and has benefits including better connection in busier places and faster speeds, so you’ll be able to surf the web without a hitch.

This is a great deal for anyone who’s on the go a lot, as you can chip away at your data while on your commute or when you’re travelling – an ideal prospect if you enjoy binge-watching on your mobile.

This deal specifically is for the 128GB storage option and covers all the colours, including Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red.

Speaking of the iPhone 13 Mini, it packs a 5.4-inch screen and will be greatly appreciated by anyone who’s sick of carrying huge brick phones and wants to be able to use their mobile with just one hand.

It comes with the same A15 Bionic chipset as the other devices in the iPhone 13 series, which means using the that using the 13 Mini will feel as smooth and slick as the latest Pro Max.

It also has a very impressive camera for its size, with a duo of new 12-megapixel sensors, both benefit from the sensor-shift stabilisation that we saw introduced in last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It’s rare to see iPhone contracts this good – particularly on a new device – outside of Black Friday, so now’s the time to buy if you’re looking to upgrade.

If you want even more Black Friday goodness then keep checking back with us as we’ll keep bringing you the best deals out there, all throughout November.