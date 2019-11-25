Grab the Amazon Fire Stick with 50% off on this unbelievable Black Friday deal

Amazon’s knocked a massive 50% of the Fire TV Stick’s regular RRP, making it a better time than ever to upgrade your home entertainment system.

The deal’s live now and will run while stocks last. It lets you grab one of Trusted Reviews favourite streaming sticks for a meager £20, which is unprecedentedly good value.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Back down to its lowest price yet, Amazon's Black Friday sale has made this the perfect opportunity to nab a superb Fire TV Stick on the cheap and just in time for Christmas. At only £19.99, you can't ask for a better stocking filler.

We’d recommend jumping on the deal now if you’re on the hunt for a reliable and cost effect streaming stick. Amazon products generally sell out fairly fast during Black Friday.

Based off our past experience covering the yearly deals bonanza Fire TV products move particularly fast, especially when they’re being sold with 50% off. If you don’t buy it now you may not get another opportunity while the deal is running as a result.

The price is also the lowest we’ve seen at the moment. Competing stores, like Currys, are also selling the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but for a heftier £30.

For those out of the know, the Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s answer to the Now TV and Roku streaming sticks. It’s a useful bit of kit that lets you stream content from Prime Video, and other Amazon compatible streaming services, to any TV or monitor with an HDMI input in 1080p.

As an added bonus the new TV stick comes with a helpful physical remote with Amazon Alexa support.

The Amazon Alexa support means you can quiz Amazon’s digital assistant about what’s on and ask questions about what your watching, including what else the actors have been in, using voice commands.

The feature is a key selling point that makes the Fire TV stick double up as a nifty bit of smart home, as well as streaming, kit. The TV Stick is compatible with a wealth of smart home kit including Philips Hue, Ring, Hive and Samsung Smart Things.

If you want to learn more about the stick before you buy, jump over to our Amazon Fire TV Stick review, for an in-depth breakdown of its strengths and weaknesses.

