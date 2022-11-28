Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Game is running some fantastic deals through Cyber Monday, including this Nintendo Switch OLED offer that comes with free gift vouchers.

It’s now officially Cyber Monday which means that all the biggest deals will soon be coming to a close, making this your last chance to snatch up any discounted tech before the winter holidays start up. Thankfully, you can finish your Black Friday shopping with this incredible Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal, which offers up the console and £30 worth of Game vouchers for just £299.99.

It’s important to note that while the deal only specifics a £10 voucher, Game is running another promotion which gives you another £20 whenever you spend more than £100, meaning that you’re really getting £30. This is a great bargain when you also consider that the Nintendo Switch OLED usually costs £309 to buy on its own, making this a double saving.

We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a glowing 4-star review, with the verdict reading: “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s.”

The main downside of the Switch OLED is that it does not come with very many upgrades when in docked mode, making it less appealing than its vanilla sibling. However, thanks to this sweet drop in price and bundled gift vouchers, you can experience the joy of OLED gaming on the small screen and still enjoy multiplayer games on the big screen with friends without needing to break the bank.

We also loved the OLED screen; it was increased to 7 inches to offer more screen space, and the OLED panel allows for massively better contrast and colour accuracy, with our review noting how beautiful and immersive Metroid Dread felt to play.

Ultimately, we can’t imagine that Cyber Monday will bring us too many more deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED specifically, and definitely none that are this good. So if you’re looking to treat yourself to a fantastic console and £30 worth of gift vouchers that you can use to buy the latest games, then you may want to jump on this now.

